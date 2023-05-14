Coronation Street star Colson Smith leaves fans gutted after revealing new look away from the cobbles

Coronation Street star Colson Smith has left fans gutted after revealing a new look away from the cobbles. The Craig Tinker actor first appeared on the show aged just 12 years old.

He quickly became one of the soap’s most beloved characters. Fans know the now 24 year old has undergone a huge transformation over the last few years.

Colson lost an incredible ten stone and changed his entire lifestyle and look. But now he’s revealed a new look – and it’s left fans gutted. Having taken time away from filming, Colson revealed he has used the time to grow a beard. And he looks totally transformed.

Posting a picture of himself with the beard, he captioned it: “Grew a beard for a bit, anyways I’ve shaved it off for the return of Craig Tinker…”

And fans are gutted the beard has been shaved off. One said: “Deffo keep it. Where’s a petition for the producers!?” A second said: “Loved the look.”

“Bring that to Corrie! You need an ‘edge’!” said another. Meanwhile, a fourth said: “Can’t you persuade the show to let you have it? Looks great,” and another said: “Beard looks fab, really suits you!!”

However Colson later revealed he had already shaved it off for work. He said: “It’s already gone I’m afraid folks. TINKS will always be a baby faced copper!”

Colson recently took to Instagram to share his next fitness ambitions with his social media followers. Sharing two photos, Colson could be seen running in a woodland area. He then revealed that he would be off to Stockholm this year to participate in a marathon. He captioned the post: “Sooooo… I’m finally running a marathon! Stockholm 2023.

“Seems the obvious next step on my fitness journey right?!? Over the next few months as I structure my weekly running into a plan ahead of the marathon, I’m going to start sharing a lot more of my runs on here with you! See you in Stockholm!”

One fan commented: “Brilliant, good luck, I’m sure you’ll smash it.” Another wrote: “Fabulous! Look forward to the updates, you should do London too, there’s nothing else like it.”

