Coronation Street has released it’s Christmas schedule, which will see a major shake-up for the show during the festive period.

With there set to be lots of drama on the cobbles over Christmas, from wedding days to burglaries, viewers have high hopes.

However, the Coronation Street Christmas schedule risks a huge fan fury over its New Year scheduling.

Fiz and Tyrone are set to have a Christmas Day wedding (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street releases it’s Christmas schedule

Over the Christmas period, some big storylines will unfold, with the soap airing on days that it doesn’t usually air on.

Digital Spy has confirmed that Coronation Street will air on the following dates:

Friday December 23, 2022 at 7.30-8.30pm

Sunday December 25, 2022 at 7.00-8.00pm

Monday December 26 at 7.30-8.30pm

Wednesday December 28, 2022 at 7.00-8.00pm

Thursday December 29, 2022 at 8.00-8.30pm

Friday December 30, 2022 at 7.30-8.00pm

Saturday December 31, 2022 at 8.00-8.30pm

Monday January 2, 2022 at 8.00-9.00pm

Tuesday January 3, 2022 at 8.00-9.00pm

Wednesday January 4, 2022 at 8.00-9.00pm

The soap will air at a variety of different days and times, with many being outside of its usual ITV slot.

However, there will not be a special New Year’s Day episode as some fans will have hoped for.

Corrie won’t air a New Year’s Day special episode (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street risks fan fury over schedule

Some fans have already started planning how the drama will unfold over Christmas, now likely being left with disappointment over there being no New Year’s Day episode to introduce 2023 in style.

Fans had hoped that Stephen’s storyline would step up a level in Christmas week, with dramatic scenes airing to see in the New Year.

One wrote: “I hope Stephen gives us an iconic Christmas murder spree.”

Another said: “Can’t wait for Stephen to get caught. Gotta get caught on Christmas week surely?”

Another fan predicted that “Ronnie proposes to Debbie Webster soon on maybe Christmas or New Year…”

In past years, the soap has aired a New Year’s Day episode which would round up all of the drama from Christmas week.

However, this year, a New Year’s Day episode won’t air, much like last year.

Christmas will bring with it lots of drama (Credit: ITV)

What to expect of the Christmas episodes

Whilst there won’t be a New Year’s Day episode, the Christmas period will bring viewers lots of exciting drama.

Fiz and Tyrone are set to have a Christmas Day wedding.

Daniel tries to propose to Daisy whilst the Barlows get burgled.

And, Summer struggles to deal with the pressure of being Mike and Esther’s surrogate.

It’s going to be a very exciting time on the cobbles to end the year!

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

