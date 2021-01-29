Coronation Street actress Charlotte Jordan has teased a surprising romance for her character Daisy Midgeley.

Daisy, who is the former stepdaughter of Jenny Connor, recently moved into the Rovers after breaking up with her boyfriend Lee.

Daisy came to Weatherfield last year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Todd’s scheming lands Summer in danger

However it seems as if Daisy will soon set her sights on someone new.

Coronation Street: Charlotte Jordan teases a new romance for Daisy

Speaking to Metro.co.uk: “Daisy would flirt with anything with a pulse. I do know there’s someone they might be putting her with and they are her polar opposite so it would be a very interesting dynamic.”

When Roy Cropper was suggested, Charlotte laughed: “Imagine! I’d be so down for that, I’d love to work with him.”

Daisy is Jenny’s former stepdaughter (Credit: ITV)

Fans seem to have taken a liken to Daisy and Charlotte is thrilled. However the actress admitted that she avoids trying to read too much reaction so it doesn’t impact how she plays her character.

She said: “I am on Instagram more than Twitter but I don’t search for it. I tend not to play nice characters – I don’t know what that says about me!

“But I don’t want reactions to impact how I play her as a person, I have this weird need to be liked. So I see some things but I tend to avoid it where I can; I don’t seek it out.

Will Daisy get a new love interest soon? (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Death shock for Gail

“But it’s nice to know that some people find her refreshing as Corrie has had some heavy stuff recently. Down the line it would be great, the dream, to tackle a big story.

“That’s what’s so great about Corrie is that you can bring in a character with humour, mischief and everything and down the line, they can be at the centre of some real gritty drama so you get to showcase so many sides of what you do.”

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.