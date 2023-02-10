Coronation Street: Daisy’s life irrevocably damaged by stalker attack

Coronation Street barmaid Daisy Midgeley won’t ever be the same again after her stalking horror, according to actress Charlotte Jordan.

Charlotte, who plays the sassy barmaid in Coronation Street, has revealed that Daisy’s ordeal with stalker Justin is far from over and is about to get even more harrowing.

Daisy’s constantly looking over her shoulder (Credit: ITV)

Mystery man

When Daisy had a breast cancer scare a few weeks ago, she exchanged a few words with a man in the waiting room who was there with his mother.

And she was shocked when, weeks later, she discovered that man – Justin – was the one who’d been sending her bouquets of flowers and boxes of chocolates.

Since then, Justin has upped his game, by turning up at a wedding fair where Daisy was trying on dresses and, more recently, getting a job as a delivery driver on Coronation Street so he’s close by.

Justin showed up at a wedding fair when Daisy was trying on dresses (Credit: ITV)

Justin gets closer

Despite Daisy reporting Justin to the police, and Daniel trying to have a quiet word with the infatuated chap, nothing has changed.

And Charlotte has revealed things are going to get a lot worse for poor Daisy.

“What you’ll see is this guy totally take her power from her,” she said.

“You’ll see Justin eradicate all the things that make her Daisy, which is really sad. He’ll slowly but surely destroy everything that makes her herself.”

Charlotte added that Daisy is out of her depth with Justin, and she’s becoming “extremely scared”.

“She’s always on edge,” she said. “She’s looking over her shoulder constantly, never knowing when he’s going to appear.”

Daisy isn’t sure how far Justin will go (Credit: ITV)

Love and hate

Charlotte explained that Justin is delusional and completely convinced that he and Daisy are meant to be together.

“He believes they’re in this loving relationship and that Daniel is somehow an obstacle,” Charlotte revealed.

“She doesn’t know how far that delusion is going to go and if that will make him dangerous in the long run.

“She doesn’t know what’s going to tip him over the edge. It’s a really scary situation for her to be in.”

Things take a turn for the worse when Daisy loses her temper with Justin. She flies off the handle when she spots him in the street with a bunch of flowers – but things aren’t what they seem.

Daisy lashes out in Coronation Street

“Her nerves are shredded already, and Daniel upsets her, which sends her into this chaotic spin,” Charlotte explained.

“She storms off to get some air and she sees Justin with this bouquet of flowers. She sees red!”

Daisy takes matters into her own hands.

“She punches Justin! Good lass!” said Charlotte, before adding: “Not that I condone violence! It’s not her lashing out – it’s self-defence.”

But it turns out that Justin is in Coronation Street to see George because his mother has passed away and he’s there to arrange her funeral – hence the flowers.

Oops!

Daisy sees red and punches Justin, witnessed by a shocked George Shuttleworth (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Daisy in trouble with the law

And in a twist, it’s poor Daisy who ends up being questioned when Justin reports her to the police.

“She’s been to the police two or three times,” Charlotte said. “This is the first time Justin has called and all of a sudden they jump into action, even though they know the history. She feels totally isolated.”

With things getting more difficult for Daisy, it’s clear the her problems with Justin are only just beginning. And Charlotte said this experience will change her alter ego.

“It’s clever to do this storyline with a character like Daisy,” she said.

“She is extra, she is flamboyant and she is camp. She starts to crumble and get smaller and smaller and I don’t think she’ll ever be the same again.”

Read more: Complete Coronation Street cast list 2023 – meet them all here!

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!