Coronation Street star Charlie Condou
Coronation Street: Charlie Condou flogs old clothes to fans as acting work dries up

The ex-Corrie star revealed his recent play has been postponed

By Rebecca Calderwood

Coronation Street star Charlie Condou is selling his old clothes to fans, as the pandemic has halted his acting work.

The 48-year-old actor, who previously played Marcus Dent on the ITV soap, plugged his unwanted wardrobe on Twitter.

Charlie departed from the cobbles back in 2014, before going on to work on Holby City.

Charlie Condou is flogging his old clothes on Depop (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He left his role of Ben Sherwood on the BBC medical drama last year.

Since then, Charlie has found it difficult to secure work due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier this week, he said on Twitter: “The play I was due to do has been postponed again so now I really would like a job.

“Will accept anything. Especially roles for middle aged men who dress in loose clothing.”

The actor played Marcus Dent on Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

What is Coronation Street star Charlie Condou selling?

In the meantime, the actor has been flogging his old clothes on second-hand website Depop.

Tweeting a link to the page recently, Charlie stated: “Making use of my abundance of free time, I’m clearing out my wardrobe.”

Making use of my abundance of free time, I’m clearing out my wardrobe.

The former soap star currently has five jumpers for sale.

These include a brand new Ralph Lauren jumper, which is priced at £80.

In addition, Charlie is selling a burgundy Dior sweater for £40.

The designer piece has previously been worn and features a “couple of very small holes”.

Charlie Condou opens up about working as a waiter

Meanwhile, Charlie has always been open about his struggles as an actor.

He told the Sunday People how after leaving Corrie he had a successful run of work in the theatre and on television.

Charlie went on to work at Holby City (Credit: BBC)

However, his luck soon changed.

He decided to go and work in a friend’s restaurant as a waiter in order to pay his bills.

Charlie explained: “I worked as a waiter for a month or so and people recognised me all the time.

“Somebody said to me, ‘Oh, aren’t you embarrassed?’ I thought, no, because I don’t really consider being a waiter a less of a job than being an actor. You get paid less and it’s harder work but there’s nothing about it that’s inferior.”

