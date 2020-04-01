Coronation Street viewers think newcomer Charles is 'worse than Geoff'

Coronation Street viewers think new villain Charles Moore is 'worse than Geoff Metcalfe'.

Geoff is the person in charge at Ken Barlow's new home, Stillwaters retirement complex.

When Ken arrived, he was surprised to see former neighbour and old friend Norris Cole was living there along with his fiancée Freda Burgess.

Norris told Ken the truth about Stillwaters (Credit: ITV)

Although Stillwaters appears to be a luxurious place to live with plenty of groups, classes and facilities to keep residents entertained, Norris soon told Ken the truth about what's been going on.

He explained Charles is the Chairman of the Residents' Association and Ken soon learned the hard way that Charles isn't a very nice man.

In last week's Corrie episodes, Ken smuggled his dog Eccles into the house after finding out she was going to be left alone at home.

Charles has proved to not be a nice man (Credit: ITV)

Ken's fine causes controversy

As pets aren't allowed at Stillwaters, Ken tried his best to keep his visitor a secret. However the pooch went to the toilet on one of the hallway carpets, leaving a slight urine stain.

When Charles found out about Ken's visitor, he fined him £200 so they could have the carpet professionally cleaned.

Viewers haven't taken too kindly to newcomer Charles and one has even said he's worse than abusive Geoff!

#Corrie Compared to Charles, I think Geoff is alright. — Ken Barlow (@I_am_KenBarlow) March 30, 2020

They’re both irritating and self important little men. Wake up Yasmeen!! — Janis Sims (@jansims51) March 30, 2020

This Charles fella reminds me of Mike Baldwin. Smug and arrogant. #Corrie — Peta Fox (@TheRadioFanatic) March 25, 2020

Ken’s being taken for a ride at Still Waters. Hope he can team up with Norris to take on Charles! #Corrie — Jonathan Rodd (@rodd_jonathan) March 30, 2020

On a Digital Spy forum, one fan commented: "There's this chap Charles who seems to think that he rules the roost like a lord of the manor, to the point that what the residents can and cannot do is more or less down to his say-so.

"Charles's high-handed approach, with Ken over Eccles having a little pee on the corridor carpet was beyond the pale."

Another agreed: "Charles is a stuck-up [bleep]."

"Surely there's management at Stillwaters?" queries someone else. "I can't see why Charles should be the big boss."

Is Charles scamming Stillwaters residents?

In Monday's episode (March 30), Ken discovered one of the Stillwaters cleaners was scrubbing the dog urine out of the carpet.

Later, Norris explained there are rules but no one seems to know what they are.

Norris thinks Charles could be scamming residents (Credit: ITV Hub)

Norris revealed he thinks Charles makes them up as he goes along and that the money is meant to be going into a maintenance fund.

But no one has seen evidence of it and service charges keep rising.

Compared to Charles, I think Geoff is alright.

Is Charles robbing residents and using the money for himself?

What happens next between Charles and Ken?

This week, Ken asks Charles to see a copy of the residents' handbook.

Is Charles Ken's new nemesis? (Credit: ITV)

However, Charles makes out they're waiting for a new edition to be printed.

Not believing him, Ken suggests it's time the Residents' Chair is put up for re-election.

How will Charles react?

Coronation Street's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Episodes will air on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm from Monday 30th March.

