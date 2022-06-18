Coronation Street fans slam ‘rushed exit’ for Weatherfield icon

Coronation Street fans have slammed Cathy Matthews’ rushed exit – after actress Melanie Hill quit the soap.

The newsagent left the cobbles last night for a new life on the other side of Manchester.

Corrie star Melanie Hill quit the soap after seven years (Credit: Splash)

She had split up with long-term partner Brian after drunkenly kissing another man earlier this week.

Though the speed at which Cathy and Brian developed issues and split, was confusing for fans.

And when they decided to split up – and Cathy immediately decided to leave Weatherfield, it left fans furious.

She was seen being driven away by Roy Cropper for a new life in a friend’s spare bedroom in Chorlton.

Fans claim the exit was “rushed” and have hit out at it.

One said: “Cathy’s exit was so rushed… #Corrie”

Coronation Street: Why did actress Melanie Hill quit?

A second said: “Gosh, where did this all come from? I will miss Cathy/Melanie. All of these recent exits have seemed very rushed.

“#corrie has lost some of its magic to me. It seems to be shoehorning in sensational plot lines rather than character led stories, which is what it’s most loved for.”

A third said: “Bit of a sharp and quick exit for Cathy #Corrie”

Meanwhile, actress Melanie has revealed the real reason she quit the soap after seven years.

In an interview with The Mirror back in May, Melanie explained why she had decided the time was right to leave.

“It’s not been an easy thing to decide,” she said.

“My family has been important but the pandemic has made a lot of people think about the future.

“It has changed a lot of things in my head. You’ve just got to see what’s important to you.

Cathy Matthews decided to leave Coronation Street last night (Credit: ITV)

“I absolutely love everybody but it’s made me think about my family a lot and what the priorities are in my life.”

She went on to say she had been caring for her mum, who is 88.

“Soaps are pretty relentless. You never stop, really, and you’re always on call,” she added.

“If I was still working on Corrie, I would have been going out of my mind with worry… Now I don’t have to worry as much.”

Melanie also has grandchildren who live in Australia, who she would like to see more of.

What did you think of Cathy’s exit?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

