Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has revealed she wants to the return to the ITV soap in the future.

The actress, who played Eva Price from 2011 until 2018, appeared on Steph’s Packed Lunch yesterday (Wednesday, December 16) to talk about her new play.

Whilst on the show, Steph McGovern asked Catherine if she would ever return to the cobbles.

Catherine said she wants to return to Coronation Street (Credit: All 4)

Catherine replied saying: “I’ve been a fan since I was a little girl. Of course, you now at some point.

“I mean I’m really enjoying doing different projects and touch wood I’m really busy at the moment.

“But Corrie’s so close to my heart and if the opportunity came up in the future, absolutely.”

Coronation Street: What happened to Eva?

Catherine’s Corrie alter ego Eva moved to France in 2018.

Before her departure, Eva gave birth to a daughter and planned to give her to Toyah Battersby, who would pass the baby off her as her own.

Catherine played Eva in Coronation Street for seven years (Credit: ITV)

After Eva gave birth, her ex-fiancé Aidan, who was also the father of her baby, took his own life.

Eventually the truth about baby Susie being Eva’s child came out. After a battle with Aidan’s dad Johnny, Eva left Weatherfield to go and live in France.

What has Catherine been up to since leaving Coronation Street?

Since leaving Coronation Street, Catherine has had a main role in TV series 15 Days where she played Sara.

She also played Karen Norris in sitcom Scarborough.

Last year, Catherine competed in Strictly Come Dancing where she was partnered with professional Johannes Radebe.

Now, Catherine has written a play.

Last year Catherine competed in Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: SplashNews.com/BBC)

During her appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch, the actress said she had written the play during the first lockdown and sent it to a producer in the West End who loved it.

The cast include Catherine’s on-screen Corrie grandmother Sue Johnstone, who played Gloria Price, former Emmerdale stars Samantha Giles, former Coronation Street star Paula Lane, former Emmerdale and EastEnders actor Stephen Rahman-Hughes and West End star Jodie Prenger.

She also explained that the proceeds will be going back into the performing arts industry.

