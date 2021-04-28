Coronation Street star Catherine Tyldesley has revealed she turned down returning to the soap as Eva Price last year.

Between 2011 and 2018 Catherine played Leanne Battersby’s half-sister.

Eva left Weatherfield nearly three years ago with her daughter Suzie to live in France.

However Catherine has revealed she was offered the chance to return last year, but had to reject the offer due to other filming commitments.

Speaking to Digital Spy she said: “There was a storyline last year where Leanne’s little boy Oliver got very poorly and unfortunately died, and it made total sense for Eva to come back because why wouldn’t she?

“And they reached out to me, and it was so unfortunate that I’d already signed to do Viewpoint and the dates, we just couldn’t make it work.

She added: “As a Corrie fan I felt like I’d let people down!

“Because really I’m not one of those actresses that will say ‘no I’m done with Corrie, I won’t go back’, I felt like they presented me with this storyline and I was like ‘Oh gosh yeah of course she’d be there, it’s her sister’ and I was just really gutted actually that we couldn’t make it work.”

Catherine then revealed that she would love to go back and that she loved working on the soap.

What has Catherine done since leaving the soap?

Since leaving Corrie, Catherine has continued her acting career.

She played Sara in 15 Days and Karen Norris in British sitcom Scarborough. She also competed in series 17 of Strictly Come Dancing.

Currently Catherine is playing social media influencer Kate Tuckman in the ITV five-part series Viewpoint.

