Coronation Street cast member Jude Riordan has shared a huge personal achievement with his fans.

The Sam Blakeman star has already delighted Corrie fans with his performance as the super smart youngster – but now he’s revealed a new skill.

Coronation Street cast: Jude Riordan shares achievement

Jude has played Sam since October 2020, when he arrived having been revealed as Nick Tilsley’s son.

The young actor has won a host of awards since debuting.

At the Inside Soap Awards, he won Best Newcomer and repeated his success at the National Television Awards.

But acting isn’t his only talent.

He has revealed to his followers on Twitter that he’s got a certificate for playing an instrument.

Posing with his certificate, he wrote: “Passed my Clarinet Exam today.”

He went on to joke: “Next stop @SchoolOfRockUK.”

Paying tribute to his teachers, he shared a hashtag for the St Helens Music Service Hub Award on his post.

The star’s famous friends and co-stars were quick to congratulate him.

Corrie cast congratulate Jude

George Shuttleworth actor Tony Maudsley replied: “WooHoooo! Congrats Jude!!!”

Elle Mulvaney, who plays Amy Barlow in the soap, added: “Well done Jude!!!”

Meanwhile, Corrie fans joined in the congratulations, with one saying: “Is there no end to your talents?”

Jude plays Sam Blakeman in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

A second said: “Well done Jude, you little super star.”

A third said: “Huge congratulations young man. Is there anything you can’t do?!

“Keep being the amazing young man that you are, you’re going to go really far in your life, keep smashing everything to the best of your ability.”

Jude has recently blown Corrie viewers with his performance as Sam has come to terms with the death of his mum Natasha.

