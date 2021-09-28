Coronation Street cast: Alexandra Mardell
Coronation Street’s Alexandra Mardell wows co-stars as she poses in bikini on holiday

She's worlds away from Weatherfield

By Rebecca Calderwood

Coronation Street cast member Alexandra Mardell has stunned her soap co-stars, as she posed in a bikini on social media.

The actress – who plays Emma Brooker in the ITV soap – looked incredible whilst soaking up the sun on holiday.

Alexandra looked totally different from her much-loved character, with a bottle of beer in one hand and a pile of scripts in the other.

She also modelled a flattering bikini set, which she paired with chic black sunglasses.

The 28-year-old star was clearly enjoying herself as she flashed a huge grin, whilst overlooking the stunning views abroad.

Alongside the shot, she wrote: “Holiday homework isn’t too bad.”

Body goals!

Alexandra’s co-stars rushed to comment, with Lisa George saying: “Love this bikini!”

Sally Carman added a string of flame emojis.

In addition, a fan wrote: “Looking FABULOUS… love that bikini!”

Coronation Street cast member Alexandra Mardell is currently soaking up the sun on holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Nina vows to kill Corey!

A second wrote: “Wow, warmer than Weatherfield.”

A third added: “Stunner! You look amazing x.”

Another Corrie viewer posted: “Beautiful and what a lovely view.”

Alexandra reunites with a former Corrie cast member

Meanwhile, Alexandra recently reunited with her former co-star Katie McGlynn.

Katie, who is now taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, joined her pal for a catch up last month.

The actress previously played Sinead Osbourne on the ITV soap.

Alexandra plays Emma Brooker in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Katie shared a snap of the pair on Instagram, alongside the caption: “I mean we didn’t have MUCH to catch up on.”

She then added a ring emoji, pointing to the fact that Alexandra is engaged.

The soap star announced her engagement news back in April.

Read more: Coronation Street: Katie McGlynn and Alexandra Mardell reunite, leaving fans thrilled

Her partner, actor Joe Parker, popped the question in the couple’s kitchen.

Speaking about the proposal, Alexandra told OK!: “We’d finished dinner and were dancing to some Italian music. We started talking about how we’ve been really lucky in lockdown to have had such a nice time together when Joe disappeared.

“I thought he was going to the toilet, so I started doing the washing-up. When he came back he told me to leave the pans and asked me to dance again. Next thing I know he was down on one knee.”

