Coronation Street’s Alexandra Mardell wows co-stars as she poses in bikini on holiday

Coronation Street cast member Alexandra Mardell has stunned her soap co-stars, as she posed in a bikini on social media.

The actress – who plays Emma Brooker in the ITV soap – looked incredible whilst soaking up the sun on holiday.

Alexandra looked totally different from her much-loved character, with a bottle of beer in one hand and a pile of scripts in the other.

She also modelled a flattering bikini set, which she paired with chic black sunglasses.

The 28-year-old star was clearly enjoying herself as she flashed a huge grin, whilst overlooking the stunning views abroad.

Alongside the shot, she wrote: “Holiday homework isn’t too bad.”

Alexandra’s co-stars rushed to comment, with Lisa George saying: “Love this bikini!”

Sally Carman added a string of flame emojis.

In addition, a fan wrote: “Looking FABULOUS… love that bikini!”

Coronation Street cast member Alexandra Mardell is currently soaking up the sun on holiday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A second wrote: “Wow, warmer than Weatherfield.”

A third added: “Stunner! You look amazing x.”

Another Corrie viewer posted: “Beautiful and what a lovely view.”

Alexandra reunites with a former Corrie cast member

Meanwhile, Alexandra recently reunited with her former co-star Katie McGlynn.

Katie, who is now taking part in Strictly Come Dancing, joined her pal for a catch up last month.

The actress previously played Sinead Osbourne on the ITV soap.

Alexandra plays Emma Brooker in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Katie shared a snap of the pair on Instagram, alongside the caption: “I mean we didn’t have MUCH to catch up on.”

She then added a ring emoji, pointing to the fact that Alexandra is engaged.

The soap star announced her engagement news back in April.

Her partner, actor Joe Parker, popped the question in the couple’s kitchen.

Speaking about the proposal, Alexandra told OK!: “We’d finished dinner and were dancing to some Italian music. We started talking about how we’ve been really lucky in lockdown to have had such a nice time together when Joe disappeared.

“I thought he was going to the toilet, so I started doing the washing-up. When he came back he told me to leave the pans and asked me to dance again. Next thing I know he was down on one knee.”

