Coronation Street fans predict Carla is in danger from Lucas, fearing he is going to start stalking her.

A few weeks ago, Lucas arrived in Weatherfield and it was revealed that he and Carla met when she was living in Devon.

He offered for her to go away with him for a few days, but she chose to stay with Peter.

This week, the two of them went out for a drink. Meanwhile, Steve suspected that Peter had been drinking when he found him in a dizzy and confused state.

Later, Steve found him on the floor and rushed him to hospital.

Coronation Street: Lucas begged Carla to move to Devon

In last night’s episodes (Wednesday, March 11) Carla was furious thinking Peter had been drinking and told him she couldn’t keep spending her life with him if he was going to keep drinking.

Soon, Lucas came to the hospital and asked Carla to come back to Devon with him. Furious with Peter, Steve told Carla she should go with Lucas.

But when the doctor revealed Peter hadn’t been drinking, Carla was apologetic.

Later, Lucas paid Peter a visit himself and told him that he loved Carla and wanted him to let her go.

Peter told Carla he didn’t want her to stay with him if it meant she wouldn’t be happy. But she decided to stick by his side.

However fans fear that Carla could be in danger, predicting Lucas is a stalker and will kidnap her.

I reckon Lucas kidnaps Carla, it’s not that daft a storyline considering the rubbish we’ve been watching #Corrie — gary (@ElvisyGary) March 10, 2021

#Corrie I think Lucas will turn violent with Carla. He’s becoming a bit obsessed isn’t he?? — Georgia_DD (@GeorgiaBowring) March 10, 2021

Lucas is acting like a stalker #corrie — Martin M (@anamethatilike) March 10, 2021

#Corrie Lucas is nothing but an obsessed stalker! Hope he sods off soon. — Tracy Davidson 💙 (@tracydavidson27) March 10, 2021

Christ, Lucas is some kind of stalker #Corrie — staying-at-home-in-london 💙 (@floweroflondon) March 10, 2021

Lucas is a stalker in waiting #Corrie — ASuperGav (@ASuperGav) March 10, 2021

Lucas is such a creep why is he still sniffing around leave Peter & Carla alone. #Corrie pic.twitter.com/yllsYaYxrw — Jedward Are Superstars (Fiona) (@TheGrimesTwins3) March 10, 2021

What’s next for Peter and Carla?

Lucas let slip to Peter that even friends think Carla would be better off without him.

Realising he was referring to Steve, Peter later confronted him.

Steve was apologetic, saying the only reason he was harsh on him was because he thought he had been drinking again.

But Ken was appalled and told him Steve and Tracy needed to find somewhere else to live.

Later this week, Steve apologises to Peter for presuming he’d been drinking and encouraging Carla to leave him.

Peter points out he’s supposed to be his mate. But Ken tells Tracy and Steve that if Steve puts another foot wrong, they can find somewhere else to live.

