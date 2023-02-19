Carla looks mad and drinks a drink in Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans all have the same complaint about Carla Connor

Carla is one of the street's stalwarts

By Entertainment Daily

Coronation Street fans all have the same complaint about Carla Connor.

The Underworld boss has been put through the ringer this week with serial killer Stephen Reid drugging her with LSD.

Carla looks worried in Coronation Street
Coronation Street fans want Carla back to her best (Credit: ITV)

It is all a part of his sick scheme to take control of the business.

But with Carla facing off against Stephen’s niece Sarah for trying to screw her out of a business deal, fans are conflicted.

With Carla being one of the soap’s most popular long-standing characters, they think something strange has happened.

They claim bosses are ruining Carla as a character.

And they all have the same complaint.

One fan asked: “Is Alison King leaving the show?

Coronation Street - Carla Hallucinate Again (Preview) (20th February 2023)

Coronation Street fans have words for Carla Connor

“They’ve made Carla so unlikable I wouldn’t be sorry to see her go.

“Is she just naturally smug, or is she embittered by her time on the Cobbles and the things she’s had to tolerate from other characters?

They’ve made Carla so unlikable I wouldn’t be sorry to see her go.

“She’s had four husbands, and Leanne has slept with three of them. Why are these two even still talking? Corrie has killed off two of her husbands, her dad, her brother-in-law and her half brother.

“It made her an alcoholic, and gave her an alcoholic husband and Jenny for a stepmother. Anyone else would take the hint and get as far away from Weatherfield as possible.”

However a second raged: “I actually despise her, and hate what she did to Michael and Sarah.

Carla drinks tea from her 'Boss' mug, unaware that it's been drugged on Coronation Street
Carla Connor has Coronation Street fans with some complaints (Credit: ITV)

“But if you see the Instagram/Twitter comments then everyone appears to have been on her side.

“I think we were supposed to be rooting for her.”

However a third said: “The fact that she threatens to fire at least one person every episode does my wick in.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

“And she’s certainly have seen her fair share of tribunals if this was real life.”

“I don’t mind Carla in small doses,” said another.

“It seems they’ve ramped up her bitchiness to facilitate the Stephen storyline (giving him motive for whatever moustache twirling plan he has for her).”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

