Coronation Street: Bruno Langley breaks his silence as new Todd actor makes his debut

Coronation Street character Todd makes his return to Weatherfield in tonight’s episode (Friday, October 9) and Bruno Langley chose today to remind everyone he’s still around!

Over the last few weeks, Billy and Sean have desperately been trying to track Todd down.

But tonight, he meets up with his mum Eileen and explains that he got himself in trouble with a man named Mick.

Todd is played by Gareth Pierce (Credit: ITV)

Will Eileen be able to help him out of this mess?

Coronation Street: Who plays Todd Grimshaw?

Todd is now played by actor Gareth Pierce. Before landing the role of Todd, Gareth appeared in several popular TV series!

Gareth is well known for his role in The Archers, where he plays Gavin Moss.

He also played Karl Sheldon in Ordinary Lies and Lenny Mack in series two and three of Sky One’s Stella.

Coronation Street: What happened to Bruno Langley?

Todd was previously played by Bruno Langley. Bruno played Todd on and off from 2001 until 2017.

However in 2017, Bruno was axed from the soap after pleading guilty to two counts of sexual assault.

Bruno played Todd on and off for 16 years (Credit: ITV)

In December 2017, the former actor announced he was seeking help for alcohol addiction and made an apology.

Bruno is now working as a portrait photographer and musician.

In fact, earlier this evening he broke his silence on social media to reveal a new project: a song called Collide. Impeccable timing!

What’s next for Todd?

Next week, Eileen can’t bring herself to lie about the body in the mortuary being Todd’s.

Later she confesses to Mary that she’s been meeting Todd. When Mary tells George about Eileen’s predicament with Todd and Mick, George warns her Mick is dangerous.

However George comes up with a plan and calls a mate.

George and Mary stage a fake funeral (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile, at No.11 Eileen apologises to Todd for letting him down. Whilst he’s accepting, he tells her he needs to disappear.

Later, she scapes together £1300, but Mary and George show their plan to stage a mock funeral for Todd.

Eileen and Todd are held at gunpoint (Credit: ITV)

However Mick soon shows up at No.11 and realises Todd is upstairs. He holds Todd and Eileen at gunpoint.

Will they be able to get out of it?

