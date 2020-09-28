Coronation Street actors Bruce Jones and Vicky Entwistle, who played Les and Janice Battersby, got emotional as they reunited on Loose Women today (Monday, September 28).

Bruce and Vicky both joined the cast of Corrie in 1997 as the parents of the loud Battersby family. Bruce ended up leaving the soap in 2007 and Vicky followed four years later.

Coronation Street legends Vicky Entwistle and Bruce Jones were on the same video call on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

But on today’s Loose Women the two had a reunion, leaving the actors emotional.

Asked how the pair felt seeing each other, Vicky said: “[It’s been] years [since we’ve seen each other]. Four years, maybe five. You look gorgeous still.”

Bruce replied: “So do you, you look absolutely beautiful, you’ve never changed. I’m nearly in tears looking at you, the memories are flooding back.”

During the interview, Vicky also became emotional and replied: “I promised myself that I wouldn’t cry, sorry.”

Coronation Street: Bruce and Vicky

Bruce, who has been open about his battle with alcoholism and other personal struggles, praised his former co-star and her real-life husband Andrew Chapman for helping him through the years.

Les and Janice were on and off for years (Credit: ITV)

As their chat came to an end, the pair said they would be keen to return to the soap but vowed they would only come back to the cobbles if it was both of them.

Coronation Street: Toyah and Leanne

When Janice and Les moved onto the cobbles, they moved in with Les’ daughter Leanne and Janice’s daughter Toyah.

Although Leanne and Toyah are technically no longer stepsisters, the two have remained close.

Currently, Leanne is at the centre of a devastating storyline as her young son Oliver has an incurable form of mitochondrial disease.

Leanne and Toyah are still on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

Although she is desperate for clinic in Germany to treat her son, this week Leanne and Steve learn Oliver’s condition is too severe to treat.

However Leanne is furious that the doctors have abandoned Oliver.

Earlier this year fans stated they would like to see Janice return for Oliver’s storyline.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm, with an hour-long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

