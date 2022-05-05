Coronation Street casts Brookside legend as love interest for Sean Tully

Coronation Street has cast Brookside legend Simon O’Brien as Sean Tully‘s latest love interest.

The former Damon Grant actor will appear in a guest role later this month.

But will it be a dream romance at last for the cobbles’ unluckiest in love resident?

Will Sean be shocked he’s got a new fella? (Credit: ITV)

Brookside actor Simon O’Brien joins Coronation Street

According to Digital Spy Simon began filming two months ago on the Street.

His character is called Frank Bardsley and he will arrive on screens for his guest role later this month.

Frank walks into the Rovers and starts flirting with barman Sean. But it turns out Frank has some connections to another local…

An insider told the website: “While Sean is smitten, there may be more to Frank than meets the eye.

“Frank went to school with local undertaker George Shuttleworth, who knows details about his past and is wary of him.

“Is Frank the same guy that George knew all those years ago, or has he changed his ways?”

Sean is, of course, ever the optimist about finding The One. But will he listen to George’s words of warning?

Damon Grant is a Brookside icon (Credit: Channel 4/YouTube)

Who did Simon play in Brookside?

Simon is best known to soap fans as Brookside‘s Damon Grant.

The son of Bobby and Sheila Grant – played by soap royalty Ricky Tomlinson and Sue Johnston – Damon was on screens from the soap’s first episode in 1982.

He left in 1987.

Simon went on to star in the three-part Brookside spin-off Damon and Debbie.

Damon and his girlfriend Debbie McGrath left the Close to find work away from Liverpool. However Damon was tragically stabbed and killed in the final episode.

The murder saw the splintering of the Grant family as Sheila couldn’t cope with her grief and Bobby blamed the death on his unemployment.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

