Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent celebrates birthday in lockdown

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has celebrated her 28th birthday in lockdown, but partner Kean Bryan still made sure it was a special one.

The Sophie Webster actress shared a picture of her with son, Mexx, in matching pyjamas, surrounded by balloons, flowers, cakes, and a birthday banner.

She wrote alongside the picture: "Birthdays in lockdown ain't too bad when you have this little sidekick."

Brooke then thanked all the companies who had helped Kean out before added: "Kean you're the best! Thank you for always making me feel so special."

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Sally makes her move and gets rid of Geoff

Fans and co-stars including Samia Longchambon, Sally Dynevor, Jane Danson and Sally Carman wished Brooke a happy birthday.

Brooke and Mexx's matching look attracted a lot of attention from fans.

"Can't cope with you both in these PJs," said one.

Another added: "Aw little matchy matchy."

A third wrote: "Happy birthday, LOVE the matching PJs."

Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has been dating Kean Bryan for four years (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Mexx's milestone

Brooke and Kean welcomed Mexx into the world in October and she regularly updates fans on life with her two boys.

Last month, she treated them to the adorable moment her baby son started to crawl.

In the clip, Brooke and Mexx are seen playing in his nursery before the tot rolls on to his front and begins to crawl.

Brooke encourages little Mexx to go even further by placing a book in front of him as he travels across the carpet.

Alongside the sweet post, she wrote: "And just like that, you're seven months old today and crawling."

Is Brooke Vincent returning to Coronation Street?

Sophie Webster left the cobbles to go travelling with Kate Connor last year when Brooke went on maternity leave.

Sophie left Weatherfield last year (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: Carla gets a mystery visitor

With Coronation Street currently not filming due to coronavirus, no one is working until next week when the soap resumes under strict new protocols.

Brooke has yet to announce when she will return - although she is adamant she will be back.

Last month in an Instagram Q&A Brooke told how she is keen to get back to playing Sophie, but is also loving spending time with her family.

"I've been on Corrie since I was 11 so it's nice to have some time with my new baby and in our new home before going back," she said.

She added: "Hopefully not too not long though."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.