Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent, who plays Sophie Webster, has revealed she’s expecting her second child with boyfriend Kean Bryan.

Brooke welcomed her first child Mexx in October last year. Now just over a year later, she has announced in OK! Magazine that they’re expecting their second baby.

Speaking about finding out when she was pregnant, Brooke said: “I knew at five weeks. I’m quite regular so I know when something isn’t normal.

Brooke is pregnant with her second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“The first time you find out you’re pregnant, it’s a massive shock and you get all these kind of emotions.

“We wanted another baby and we wanted them close together, so it was really a heart warming moment. We were just really happy. I think I cried because I was so happy.”

The actress also revealed they won’t be finding out the baby’s gender this time.

Sophie is currently off travelling (Credit: ITV)

When asked if she would like a girl, Brooke said: “Everyone says this, but I think it’s more magnified when you’re having a baby that you just want them to be healthy, so I really don’t mind.

“I didn’t mind with Mexx either. I’m happy with whatever I’m given. Mexx is the best little thing in the world so if I get another boy, fabulous, if I get a girl and she’s like me, then we’re going to have chaos.”

Whilst Brooke is going to have two children under two, she’s “quite chilled about it.”

Currently Brooke Vincent is on maternity leave from Coronation Street. Meanwhile her alter ego Sophie is off travelling the world.

Helen Flanagan is pregnant with her third (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In September Brooke’s co-star Helen Flanagan, who plays Sophie’s sister Rosie, announced she is pregnant with her third child.

