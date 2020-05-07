Coronation Street boss teases huge second wedding storyline for David and Shona

Coronation Street bosses have teased a second wedding for David and Shona.

On Christmas Day Shona was shot and although she initially seemed okay, she went into a coma. When she woke up, she could no longer remember her husband David.

She was sent to a rehabilitation centre in Leeds, but stated she no longer wanted to see David. Later, she asked for a divorce.

Shona lost her memory after coming out of the coma (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Geoff and Yasmeen abuse storyline to continue until the end of the year

However it seems like things will start to get better for the two and it looks like there could be a second wedding on the cards.

David and Shona's future

Speaking at a virtual press event, Corrie boss Iain McLeod said: "They work best as sparky and funny so there will be comedy but her feelings are absent and there's no emotional attachment - it will be a bumpy road.

"It's not love at first sight when she sees him - for his part, David's challenge is to make her fall back in love with him.

Shona and David got married last year (Credit: ITV)

"But she's also a different proposition too so he also has to fall back in love with her. Nobody has a long term desire to split them up so they will have a happy ending.

"They're like cheese and crackers - none are good without the other. But it's a very unique and emotionally complicated story."

Discussing the idea of another wedding for David and Shona, Iain said: "It's certainly been discussed - that's the most poignant thing about it. To Shona the wedding pictures she has been shown are just two strangers dancing in The Bistro.

Shona has no memory of her life with David (Credit: ITV)

Shona's return

Before the UK coronavirus lockdown, back in February it was was confirmed Shona actress Julia Goulding was back filming at the soap.

A recent soap teaser revealed Shona will be returning to screens soon. In the clips, she can be seen in a car arriving back on the cobbles.

Shona will return (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street boss Iain McLeod confirms show will include coronavirus storylines

But in another shot she's gone to visit criminal son Clayton in prison. However, she ends up walking away in tears as a guard holds Clayton back.

Later she's sat down and it looks like Gail is sat behind her. Will she finally start to regain her memories?

Next week Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.