Coronation Street boss reveals steamy love triangle for soap's 60th anniversary

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has revealed a steamy love triangle will be part of the soap's 60th anniversary.

In December, the ITV soap will be celebrating 60 years since it's first episode aired. As with most soap milestones, the show have some dramatic storylines lined up, including a love triangle.

Speaking at a recent press event with Entertainment Daily and other publications, Iain MacLeod said: "We've got a huge human interest story, which emerges from something which is on screen right now, which has proved to be engaging and popular with the audience.

There will be a big love triangle. But between who? (Credit: ITV)

"We've got a classic love triangle in there, so we've got essential soap viewing really."

Coronation Street 'Hollywood stunt' scrapped

The 'Hollywood stunt' will no longer be going ahead (Credit: ITV)

Whilst anniversaries usually feature a big stunt, this year Corrie's 'Hollywood stunt' has had to be taken out due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Iain added: "What we have had to strip out for our 60th is the Hollywood spectacular elements as we didn't have time to build and install what we had originally planned."

But despite the big stunt not going ahead, Iain did confirm that they are working on their first post-pandemic car stunt. However it will be done using social distancing.

Coronation Street has a post-pandemic car stunt being planned (Credit: ITV)

He said: "We are embarking on our first post-pandemic stunt fairly quickly after we return, which is a car stunt and it's brilliant."

"It's two people in killer jeopardy. It will look like they are right on top of each other and touching each other, but in fact it's going to be shot with nobody going within two metres of each other at all."

"There's a lot of thought going on right now as to how you achieve that mind-bendingly difficult thing."

Coronation Street is on ITV on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm.

