Coronation Street boss reveals huge Boxing Day Peter and Carla two-hander episode

Peter Barlow’s Coronation Street exit is looming nearer as Chris Gascoyne prepares to bow out of the soap.

With Peter recently killing Stephen Reid, he’s been struggling with guilt.

Now, Coronation Street has revealed a huge Boxing Day two-hander episode for Peter and Carla.

Peter is leaving the Street (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Peter Barlow’s exit

Recently in Coronation Street, Peter Barlow got arrested for the murder of Stephen Reid.

He’d run him over and killed him after seeing him threaten Jenny with a glass bottle outside of the Rovers.

However, he’d then had all of the charges dropped although he still held an immense amount of guilt over Stephen’s death.

This storyline comes as Chris Gascoyne is set to bow out of the soap. He will soon leave his role of Peter Barlow behind.

But, how will Peter leave the cobbles? And, what will this exit mean for his relationship with Carla?

Will Peter and Carla split up? (Credit: ITV)

Peter and Carla two hander episode

Coronation Street have now confirmed that there will be a special two-hander episode with Peter and Carla which will air on Boxing Day.

Speaking to Entertainment Daily! and other media, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod revealed: “They find themselves at this enormous fork in the road where they love each other but perhaps their happiness is no longer reliant on each other, which is to say, maybe they start to wonder if they’d be happier somewhere else.”

Iain added: “There’s a huge two-hander between the two of them, more or less they’re the only two cast in the episode, that is a greatest hits compilation, for those of you that have been big fans of Peter and Carla since the start, that picks over every single detail of who they are, what they’ve been as a couple, what they want for their futures, what happiness looks like for them.”

Finally, Iain shared: “It’s building towards an exit for Peter which is really brilliant and bittersweet and feels like Corrie at its very best.”

These scenes will be ‘the culmination of a decade long love story.’ But, viewers will have to wait until Boxing Day to find out exactly what makes Peter leave the cobbles.

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

