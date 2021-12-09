Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod reveals huge twist in Christmas spoilers

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has revealed spoilers for Christmas on the cobbles and said it’s set to be a cheerful year.

It’s a big twist as usually there’s misery, arguments and fighting with a murder or two thrown in for good measure.

However this year, we’ll all have smiles on our faces according to Iain who recently spoke to ED! and other media about what’s coming up.

Billy brings the festive fun (Credit: ITV)

What did Iain MacLeod say about Coronation Street at Christmas?

Revealing the unusual twist, Iain said: “It’s quite jolly.”

He then added: “There’s a tradition on some soaps in going really big and dark and gothic at Christmas and we’ve occasionally dipped our toe in that water. But I think it’s fair to say this year is more akin to a traditional Coronation Street Christmas.”

Teasing what we can expect, he said: “It’s very funny in places, it’s very silly, it’s really heartwarming and joyous.

“There’s a really strong community vibe this year.”

Iain explained that last year in particular they were unable to do something like this as they were shooting in the midst of restrictions due to COVID-19, meaning everyone had to be two metres apart. That’s why this year they’ve gone for something “very jolly, very community focused and very family focused.”

Speaking about specific storylines he told us: “It has one of the silliest fights I’ve ever seen in anything ever, which involves the immortal line: ‘Smell my marigold’!”

He finished by saying: “It’s a fantastic hour of television.

“I watched it when I wasn’t feeling very festive and by the end I had a mince-pie shaped lump in my throat.

“It was really heartwarming, tears of joy rather than misery, I really hope the audience will like it as much as I do.”

Abi gets a Christmas surprise from Seb (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street Christmas spoilers: What happens this year?

It’s a Merry Christmas for Abi Webster when she gets a festive treat from Kevin.

Tyrone has handed Kevin a letter from Seb that he found in the attic at the flat. Kevin reads it and pulls out all the stops for Abi.

She is hugely grateful, thanking him for the best Christmas present ever, but it’s made even more perfect when he reveals Seb was behind it all.

Meanwhile, there’s a very special present for struggling Nina. Battling her anxiety, Nina opts to spend Christmas alone rather than with Asha.

But Carla clocks something is wrong and pays her a visit, determined to help her.

It’s comedy at the Barlow/Platt family dinner as Sarah sets out to make it the perfect Christmas.

She wants to unite the warring families and stages a huge dinner at the Bistro. But with Audrey cracking open the wine at breakfast, Gail refusing to lift a finger and David stomping around in a grump, it’s not looking good.

Peter and Carla end up doing a runner and Sarah despairs. But Adam is there to sweep her up in his arms and tell her their Christmas is only just beginning. Aw!

Even Ken gets in the Christmas spirit (Credit: ITV)

What else happens in the Christmas Day episode?

It’s a really heartwarming scene as Nick, Leanne, Sam, Daisy, Emma, Gemma, George, Todd, Bernie, Dev and Ed head to the Rovers’ pop-up bar.

They drag the piano from the pub over to the Christmas market and everyone gathers round as Billy bursts into song.

