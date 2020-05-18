Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod reveals fed up fans stop him in public to give feedback on soap

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has revealed fed up fans stop him in public to give him their feedback on the ITV soap.

Iain, who took over as show boss in 2018 from Kate Oates, recently opened up about encounters he's had with fans.

Speaking to the Daily Star, he said: "People are very quick to tell me their opinions. It's a funny old job working in a soap.

Fans have stopped Iain to give him their opinion (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Doctors tell Leanne that Oliver could have brain damage

"If you were in any other job, very rarely would a member of the public come up to you and go 'You're doing this wrong' or, 'That's terrible.' In most jobs you don't get that instant feedback."

He added: "We get quite a bit online. I glance at it occasionally, but I think Twitter feedback tends to skew negative.

Leanne and Toyah Battersby ar still on the cobbles (Credit: ITV)

"You've got to retain your own sense of what you want to do and keep that clarity and vision. That's what we're trying to do.

I glance at it occasionally, but I think Twitter feedback tends to skew negative.

"A good example of that would be the Battersbys. When they started there were large and noisy headlines about them being the most hated family in Britain and people were saying, 'Get them off the cobbles' and 'They're ruining Corrie.'

"But they became iconic and two of them are still on the show."

Coronation Street Ofcom complaints

As well as complaining online and to Iain directly, Coronation Street has also been faced with a string of Ofcom complaints.

Geoff has been abusing Yasmeen for a year (Credit: ITV)

Most recently, viewers complained to the TV watchdog about Geoff and Yasmeen's violent showdown.

In the episode, which aired Friday, May 1, Yasmeen was forced to defend herself against abusive husband Geoff.

As Geoff threatened to kill her, she smashed a wine bottle over his head before stabbing him in the neck with the glass.

Yasmeen stabbed Geoff in the neck (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Maigret on ITV: Coronation Street fans spot Geoff Metcalfe actor Ian Bartholomew in Rowan Atkinson detective drama

Whilst some viewers cheered that Yasmeen stood up to her nasty abuser, others were not impressed.

Ofcom confirmed they had received 276 complaints following the episode. They also confirmed to Entertainment Daily that they had received a further 28 complaints after the following Monday night episode (May 4).

This took the total complaints to 304 overall.

Coronation Street is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.