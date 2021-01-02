Coronation Street boss Iain Macleod has hinted Ray Crosby will murder Abi Franklin.

The property developer has history with Abi after they were in a brief relationship when he first arrived on the cobbles.

Abi is determined to bring Ray Crosby down (Credit: ITV)

Things turned toxic after she discovered he is a serial sexual predator.

Abi took revenge on him by blowing up his beloved sports car – and in return, he blackmailed her new love Kevin Webster into selling him the garage to not go to the police.

He also tried to force Abi to sleep with him, so understandably she is keen to stop his scheme to redevelop the cobbles.

However, as Abi becomes more successful, Ray will turn darker in an effort to stop her.

Corrie boss Iain spoke to ED! and other press about the dark turn of events.

“Ray’s reign of terror, his sexual predation and his terrible, ruthless desire to knock down the Street is reaching fever pitch,” he said.

“In the 60th anniversary week, the residents won the battle but perhaps not the war. The war does rage on, with Ray very much in the middle of it.

Debbie Webster will turn on Ray too (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street’s Ray Crosby in dark new storyline

“What we get to is a story where Ray becomes more and more desperate to get off the hook for what happened with Faye’s sexual assault.

“He also becomes more desperate to get this building project over the line, because we discover he’s got quite a lot riding on it.”

If it goes wrong, Iain said, it could “be curtains for him”.

The soap boss continued: “That brings Ray into conflict with his old nemesis Abi. There’s some fantastic stuff there where Abi takes Ray on.

“And her life is in a fair amount of jeopardy.”

He added: “That, in turn, draws in Kevin and Debbie – as they end up in Ray’s crosshairs as well.

“There’s a really brilliant power struggle between Debbie and Ray, which has twists and turns – with literal life-or-death jeopardy. It’s all really exciting.

“I love the fact that this story started off with this guy who was on the periphery in the show. Ray just owned a hotel and worked with Michelle. But then we saw signs that he might be this Harvey Weinstein type of character.

He continued by saying that Ray’s story has “percolated over quite a long time” and is set to “intensify” during the first part of 2021.

