Coronation Street boss admits he ‘cried’ over Christmas episodes as he reveals spoilers

There will be no awful events this festive season

Coronation Street boss Iain MacLeod has teased Christmas – and revealed it won’t be a dramatic affair.

The cobbles has been a dangerous place in December recently with a horror shooting taking place just two years ago.

Iain MacLeod
Iain MacLeod has teased the Christmas special of Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

But this year will be different.

Executive producer Iain has teased an altogether warmer affair – with heartening storylines and the only tears coming from joy.

He told press at the launch of the new precinct set that Christmas would be: “Fun, warm and family oriented.

“Corrie has historically always done that. A few years ago we went a little bit Die Hard with Gary Windass, Shona and the funfair shooting which I absolutely loved.

“It allowed us to do a thriller-ish conceptual trailer for it was all very exciting.

“But we’re right in our wheelhouse now with this Christmas its got loads of comedy, family fun, loads of warmth. I cried twice in the viewing I am not given to tears!”

Coronation Street at Christmas

Coronation Street set for heartwarming Christmas

Iain added it is: “Really moving and lovely, not sad but in a warm your cockles way.

“I really think fans are going to love it. The Fiz and Tyrone strand is the centrepiece of it. It’s just really good fun.

“Just the right amount of silly brilliant writing, performers exemplary as they are across the show generally, but Alan and Jennie are marvellous.

“The kids are great. It feels totally Christmassy, totally Corrie a warm, good spirited end to the year for us.”

It was previously revealed that Tyrone Dobbs is planning a surprise Christmas wedding for Fiz.

After proposing to Fiz, she told Tyrone that she wishes they could get married right away and he begins to think.

Tyrone is now set on making Fiz’s dreams come true.

Tyrone, down on one knee, with a wedding ring on Corrie
Tyrone’s Coronation Street Christmas plan goes a bit wrong (Credit: ITV)

Will they tie the knot?

Letting Hope and Ruby and his mates in on the secret, Tyrone has lots to do in so little time.

Keeping everything a surprise from his fiancée, Tyrone arranges everything from the venue to the dress.

However, when he turns up at the garage with Gemma, and shows Abi and Kevin the dress he picked, things don’t go down well.

Read more: Coronation Street who’s leaving in 2022?

Abi can’t hide her disgust as she tells Tyrone that the dress is a fashion disaster.

Fiz will absolutely hate it and won’t want anyone to see her in it.

But will the pair make it down the aisle?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

