Coronation Street's Beverley Callard's new play pushed back a year over coronavirus

Coronation Street star Beverley Callard has seen her new play pushed back until 2021 over coronavirus.

The actress announced she was quitting the soap after 30 years playing Liz McDonald and was scheduled to film her final scenes over the summer before the pandemic shut down the soap's production.

Beverley was set to star in The Thundergirls tour after appearing in the limited run play in Manchester last year.

However the tour has been forced to reschedule to next year over the pandemic's devastating effects on the theatre industry in the UK.

A spokeswoman for the tour says: "Due to the Corona outbreak #TheThunderGirls 2020 tour is being rescheduled to 2021.

"You can either keep hold of your tickets or return them for refunds.

"@Beverleycallard @NolanColeen @CarolActress @RealGaryWebster are staying with the show and...

Coronation Street has halted production over coronavirus

"Can't wait to see you all next year ... all meet & greets will stay valid and a full statement with venues and dates will follow - we're just working with all the theatres to get the new route ready - we are sorry for the delay but look forward you welcoming you next year."

For Bev, the tour is her first role after she made the huge decision to leave Corrie behind.

But with coronavirus threatening the production of the soaps, will she be able to film her final scenes at all now?

She admits she still doesn't know exactly how her character will be written out of the ITV soap.

However bosses have assured her that Liz won't die.

Speaking to the Mirror, she said: "I'm due to film my final Corrie scenes in July and I have no idea what will happen.

"The only thing I've been guaranteed is that Liz is not going to die. It would be really good if she found love and happiness, but I can't see that happening."

Beverley also joked that she would set fire to Liz's wardrobe when she departs the cobbles.

She remarked: "I'll miss the failed romances and the feuds, but not the fashion. On my last day I'll set fire to Liz's wardrobe."

