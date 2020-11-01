Coronation Street star Beverley Callard has revealed she is devastated after her beloved dog Norman was admitted to intensive care.

The Liz McDonald actress is widely tipped to be entering the I’m A Celebrity castle later this month.

But that will be the last thing on her mind as she’s issued a plea for help from fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beverley Callard (@beverleycallard) on Nov 1, 2020 at 3:13am PST

What did Coronation Street star Beverley Callard say about her dog?

As a result, Bev has asked her fans for their experiences of going through similar with their pooches.

Blood pressure keeps crashing – they don’t know if it’s viral or bacterial, but he is showing signs of sepsis.

“Our beloved Norman is in intensive care,” she said in an emotional Instagram post.

Read more: Coronation Street SPOILERS: Dev makes a shocking discovery about Asha?

“He was admitted yesterday with sickness and diarrhea he had a temp of 106. Blood pressure keeps crashing they don’t know if it’s viral, bacterial, but he is showing signs of sepsis.

“Next few hours are critical. Has anyone been thru this?”

Beverley Callard has been left devastated by dog Norman’s illness (Credit: Splash News)

Messages of support from fans

Fans rushed to offer their support at this difficult time.

One said: “Ah sending lots of love 💙 and prayers 🙏 that Norman will make a full recovery.”

“Sending you love and will be thinking of you stay strong Norman,” said a second.

Another said: “Sending prayers and positive thoughts. Our fur babies are everything. Stay strong Norman ❤️ @beverleycallard.”

Bev plays Liz McDonald in the ITV soap and she will return (Credit: ITV)

Beverley’s I’m A Celebrity appearance in doubt

It was recently reported that Beverley may not be able to take part in this year’s I’m A Celeb after complications from a hip operation left her unable to walk.

An insider told The Sun: “Beverley was signed up for the show when it was still planned to be in Australia. She was so excited to be able to come on board.

“Obviously, with the surgery, she’s had complications no one could have foreseen. There’s no way she’d able to take part in the show and fully experience it.”

The source added: “At best, she might have been able to do the smaller tasks, but for most of them she’d have to sit out for medical reasons, which is no fun for Bev, nor for viewers.”

Read more: Coronation Street fans terrified as Geoff Metcalfe reveals his new victim

Earlier this year Beverley revealed she had undergone a hip replacement operation after a standard procedure had gone wrong and left her in agony.

However, she faced relearning how to walk and was unable to film her final scenes as Liz in Corrie.

She has said, however, that she intends to return next year to film a proper farewell to the character.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!