Coronation Street star Beverley Callard, who plays Liz McDonald, has announced the sad news that her dog Norman has died.

The actress made the announcement on her Twitter account writing: “Our beautiful Norman died at 6am this morning. All the vets and nurses said, even though he was only 15 months, he had a beautiful old soul!

“We are absolutely heartbroken. A massive thank you for all the love you have all given to us. Means so much. X.”

Her followers quickly responded sending their condolence.

One wrote: “I’m so sorry to hear your sad news. We have a 12 year old dog in our family and I know I’ll be a mess when we lose him, they’re part of the family. Love to you all.”

A second tweeted: “I’m so sorry… our pets are family members and you must be devastated! Thinking of you and your family.”

A third added: “I’m so so sorry to read this, sending love to you all at this very sad time.”

Earlier this week, Beverley revealed that Norman had been admitted into intensive care with sickness, diarrhoea and a temperature of 106.

She later told her Twitter followers that Norman was in critical condition with pneumonia.

Yesterday (Wednesday, November 4) she updated her fans again saying Norman’s temperature was high and his breathing was still bad.

Beverley and her husband Jon got Norman last year shortly after the death of their beloved dog Jeffery.

Sadly Jeffrey had terminal cancer and died at the age of three.

Beverley often shared photos of Norman on her social media page.

Back in September, Beverley was surprised when Jon gifted her a puppy, who she named Arthur.

Beverley recently left Coronation Street after 30 years playing Liz McDonald.

However sadly she was unable to film her character’s departure.

Beverley is well known for playing Liz in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

The actress needed a hip operation and was meant to be back on set within days. But things didn’t go to plan and she was left needed a full hip replacement.

However Beverley has said she plans to return to the show to film Liz’s exit.

