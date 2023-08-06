Coronation Street fans ‘work out’ shock affair plot if Bethany Platt returns

Coronation Street fans think they have ‘worked out’ a shock twist if Bethany Platt returns. The grooming gang survivor hasn’t been seen in Weatherfield since 2020 but is now reportedly set to enjoy a comeback.

Actress Lucy Fallon will apparently reprise her role, according to reports, three years after she quit the soap. She played Bethany Platt for five years between 2015 and 2020.

The Sun reports that she has agreed to return to the role. According to the newspaper she will begin filming later this year.

Is Bethany returning? (Credit: ITV)

Is Bethany Platt returning to Coronation Street?

Her return scenes will air “after Christmas,” it’s said. Bethany was last seen in 2020 after overcoming her grooming and abuse ordeal.

And fans think they know what will happen after she returns. They are convinced she will have an affair with stepdad Adam Barlow.

Viewers know Bethany’s mum Sarah has split with husband Adam after cheating on him with drug dealer Damon Hay. She fell pregnant and lied about Adam being the dad.

Sadly she lost the baby this week and Adam ended their marriage. Spoilers have revealed Adam will be desperate to forget about Sarah and begin partying too much.

According to reports, Lucy is returning to Corrie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But will he sleep with Bethany? Fans think so. One said: “She will probably sleep with Adam and get pregnant by him. It wouldn’t surprise me.”

A second said: “Corrie writers are gonna try and do a Bethany and Adam affair story line I can tell.” Another said: “Just in time for her to sleep with Adam.”

According to The Sun, Bethany will be seen on screen after Christmas this year. Actress Lucy will apparently begin filming later this year.

A source reportedly told the newspaper: “Lucy is one of soap’s most talented actresses who won lots of awards for her powerful portrayal of Bethany’s grooming storyline. She was destined for big things and everyone was sad to see her go but the door was always going to be left open for someone of her calibre and popularity.

Is Lucy Fallon back?

“Bosses reached out to her a few weeks ago about the possibility of coming back, and told her everything they’d planned for Bethany if she agreed. She discussed it with her boyfriend, and family, because she’s a mum now with a baby. Once they’d talked about childcare, and how best to juggle it all, she was able to say she’d love to return.

“Everyone is very excited. They were really keen to get her back.”

ED! contacted reps for Corrie and Lucy for comment.

Read more: Lucy Fallon to return to Coronation Street?: ‘Everyone is very excited’

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

For all the latest soap spoilers, news and chat come and join us at Soap Daily now!