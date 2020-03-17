Coronation Street: Bernie Winter's return divides viewers

Viewers of Coronation Street have been left divided as Bernie Winter returned to the cobbles in last night's episode (Monday, March 16).

Since the birth of her quads, Bernie's daughter, Gemma, has been struggling to cope.

Despite refusing to admit she needs help, Gemma fell asleep in a baby group on Friday (March 13), and her friends suggested she call her mum home.

Gemma was mortified when she fell asleep (Credit: ITV)

Gemma did call Bernie, but didn't tell her how hard she was finding everything.

Controversial character Bernie left Weatherfield in January after everything that happened with her ex-boyfriend, paedophile Kel.

Bernie is back on Coronation Street! (Credit: ITV Hub)

Read More: Coronation Street viewers wish Geoff ill after last night's coronavirus reference

When she received the call though, Bernie could tell something wasn't right and made plans to return.

Viewers were left divided by her comeback with some happy to see her again.

Started watching #Corrie, though I'm sure you knew that from my enormous whoop of delight when Bernie returned. — Scott (@merseytart) March 16, 2020

I'm glad Bernie's back to help Gemma I've missed her #Corrie xx — Michelle💕 (@mishybabez_) March 16, 2020

BERNIE WELCOME BACK LOVE YOU #Corrie — Calli Kitson (@callikitson) March 16, 2020

honestly so so happy bernie is back #corrie — kat🕊 (@Alison_King_Fan) March 16, 2020

But some viewers were not glad to see her return.

One even begged Chesney to throw her out.

I hope Chesney sends mooching Bernie packing when he gets home & sees her there!

Bernie's only turned up because she's probably skint & has nowhere else to go & it won't be long until she thinks of another money making scheme with the quads 🙄#Corrie — Jehan (@1stLadyHooligan) March 16, 2020

Ffs Bernie is back 🤑#Corrie — Mrs Bailey's (@Doublewithice) March 16, 2020

Good for nothing Bernie is back like the bad penny #Corrie — Zombie 404 (@VampLover27) March 16, 2020

Although Gemma tried to make out things were fine, Bernie was unconvinced.

Bernie I missed you.

As Gemma went out, Bernie tried her best to help around the house.

When she returned, Gemma caught her up on everything that had been happening and told her about her friends Imogen and Vanessa from the baby group.

Bernie could tell something isn't right with Gemma (Credit: ITV Hub)

Soon Gemma's twin Paul came around with boyfriend Billy and both were shocked to see Bernie back.

Will Paul and Bernie be able to get their relationship back on track?

Last month it was confirmed Bernie would make her way back to Coronation Street to help Gemma.

Dolly-Rose Campbell, who plays Gemma, has spoken to Digital Spy, about how Gemma really needs her mum now more than ever.

Dolly-Rose explained: "[Gemma] is not massively confident. It is all a front and now she feels more vulnerable than ever.

Gemma has been worrying she's a bad mum (Credit: ITV)

Read More: FIRST LOOK: Next week's Coronation Street in 10 pictures

"She does have people offering to help her but she hates asking for it. She doesn't want to admit she's struggling to get everything done and her mum is not around anymore."

When asked whether Gemma would like to see Bernie back, Dolly-Rose replied: "That is exactly what she needs.

"Bernie knows her better than anyone and it is going to take someone close to her to recognise what she is going through and that this is more than just struggling with the babies, she does need real help to get through this."

Coronation Street airs on Monday and Wednesday at 7.30 and 8.30pm, and Friday at 7.30pm on ITV.

Are you glad Bernie's back? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think!