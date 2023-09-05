Air date for Coronation Street’s one-off special to mark Barbara Knox’s 90th birthday

Coronation Street legend Barbara Knox, best known for playing Rita Tanner on the soap, is turning 90 soon.

As the actress prepares to celebrate her 90th birthday on September 30, the soap is planning to mark the occasion.

In July, it was revealed that Coronation Street would air a one-off special to celebrate Barbara’s milestone 90th birthday. Now, an air date has been confirmed.

Barbara is turning 90 (Credit: ITV/ Composite ED!)

Coronation Street to air one-off special for Barbara Knox

Barbara Knox prepares to celebrate her 90th birthday at the end of this month. Due to this, the soap will air a one-off special documentary to mark the occasion.

The documentary that will air soon on ITV1 and ITVX will see Barbara be joined by Bradley Walsh as she looks back on her life on the cobbles.

When will it air?

The show will air on October 13, in a primetime Friday 9pm slot.

Delving into all aspects of Barbara’s career, the show will take a look back at Barbara’s first steps into showbiz as well as her long journey in Weatherfield that started in 1964.

As part of this walk down memory lane, Barbara will revisit the site of the 1989 Tram accident. She will also reflect on the moment she was awarded with an MBE in 2010.

Barbara will show some never-seen-before photos (Credit: ITV)

Barbara Knox to open up about her private life on show

As well as taking a look back at her impressive career, Barbara will also open up about her private life away from the show.

Barbara is usually quite guarded about her private life, but for the first time she will share memories from her childhood, including never-seen-before photos.

Alongside this, the documentary will also feature interviews from Barbara’s current and former co-stars.

Katie Rawcliffe, the Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, previously shared: “It’s easy to throw the words ‘legend’ and ‘icon’ around, but Barbara Knox really does embody both of those terms. It’s a privilege to tell the story of one of British television’s most enduring stars as she celebrates a very special birthday.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm on ITV.

