Coronation Street couple Kevin and Abi split up in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, February 23), but are they over for good?

Last year, Abi cheated on Kevin by having a one-night-stand with Imran Habeeb following Corey being found not guilty for Seb’s murder.

While Imran told his girlfriend Toyah he cheated, he didn’t tell her who with.

Earlier this week, Abi admitted to her friend Sally, who is also Kevin’s ex-wife, that she cheated on Kevin.

In tonight’s episode, Abi was on the phone to Sally begging her not to tell Kev the truth.

Kevin ended his relationship with Abi after finding out she cheated (Credit: ITV)

However Abi’s phone was connected to the Bluetooth in the campervan and Kevin overheard Sally saying the truth would break Kevin’s heart.

He confronted Abi and she admitted that she cheated on him, but didn’t tell him who with.

Later Kevin told Abi that their relationship is over and he wants her gone by the time he returns from his trip with Jack, but are they done for good? What happens next?

Coronation Street spoilers: What’s next for Kevin and Abi?

In Friday’s episode (February 25) Imran quizzes Abi, wanting to know how much she told Kevin.

Toyah soon approaches and Imran and Abi freeze.

Later, Abi calls Kevin and leaves him a message telling him he loves him.

Next week, Toyah finds an engagement ring Imran put in her pudding in the Bistro and is thrilled with it.

Toyah shows off her engagement ring and Abi is scathing (Credit: ITV)

Meanwhile Debbie takes Abi into the Bistro office and says she’s spoken to Kevin. He wants her gone by the time he gets back.

When Toyah shows off her engagement ring, Abi is scathing and Toyah is taken aback.

At No.13, a tearful Abi packs her bags.

Alone in Victoria Garden she swigs vodka and scrolls through pictures of Seb.

Toyah sees and urges her to go to a support group and Abi agrees to shut her up.

Abi introduces Toyah to Dean, making out he’s her sponsor (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Bruce Jones relives trauma of Yorkshire Ripper police interrogation after finding victim

Later Abi introduces Toyah to Dean, making out he’s her sponsor who’s agreed to help her with her addiction.

Toyah’s pleased but as Dean hands Abi a bag of drugs, they share a laugh about gullible Toyah.

Will Abi fall off the wagon?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

