Coronation Street has announced Jenny Connor’s former stepdaughter Daisy Midgeley will arrive in Weatherfield.

Daisy is the daughter of Jenny’s ex-husband, who she raised as a teen. The character will be played by 25 year old actress Charlotte Jordan.

Jenny and Daisy were close. But when Jenny’s son died and her marriage broke down, she left that life behind.

Daisy will be played by Charlotte Jordan (Credit: ITV)

However Jenny has kept in touch with her former stepdaughter over the years.

She will bring chaos and conflict into Jenny’s life.

She is thrilled when Daisy arrives on the cobbles. But as she makes herself at home in the Rovers, it soon becomes clear that there’s a lot more to Daisy than her sweet name suggests.

Coronation Street: Iain MacLeod on Daisy’s arrival

Speaking about Daisy, Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said: “Daisy might seem like sweetness and light at first but can be a maelstrom of minxy mischief when the mood takes her.

Jenny was married to Daisy’s dad (Credit: ITV)

“She revels in devilment and can be very self-serving but she’s fiercely loyal to those she cares about – although her loyalties can change in a heartbeat.

“Above all, she will bring chaos and conflict into Jenny’s life, as her stepmum tries to make up for walking out on her some years ago.”

Who is Charlotte Jordan? What else has she appeared in.

Speaking about her new role, Charlotte said: “I am thrilled to be joining such a well-beloved and iconic show like Corrie during its 60th anniversary and especially whilst living in such uncertain times.

“Daisy has been a delight to play so far with her lack of filter and flirty nature but there’s certainly more to her than meets the eye. I’m excited to flesh her out and see what lies ahead for hers and Jenny’s relationship.”

It sounds like Daisy could cause trouble for Jenny (Credit: ITV)

Charlotte had a role in Netflix show Free Rein playing Gaby Grant. She also had a role in TV series Summer in Transylvania.

The actress has also appeared in The Bill and BBC medical drama Casualty.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

