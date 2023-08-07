Tributes pour in as Coronation Street and Doctors actress Anita Carey dies aged 75 after cancer battle

Coronation Street actress Anita Carey has died at the age of 75 following a battle with breast cancer.

Anita played Joyce Smedley on the ITV soap in 1996 and 1997. She passed away on July 19 after 13 years of battling the disease, according to the Guardian.

Anita Carey has sadly died following a battle with breast cancer (Credit: Photo by David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Coronation Street actress Anita Carey dies

Tributes have began pouring in for Corrie actress Anita on social media. One person said: “Sad to hear that Anita Carey has passed. I really enjoyed working with her on Doctors back in the day.”

Another wrote: “Oh I am sorry to read this, she was an amazing actress, whatever role this lady played, she made very believable. May Anita Carey rest in peace.”

Someone else added: “Sad news. She was wonderful in @BBCDoctors and gave some remarkable performances.”

Anita Carey played Joyce Smedley in Coronation Street (Credit: Photo by ITV/Shutterstock)

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Devastated to hear about the passing of Anita Carey… Played Vivien in @BBCDoctors amongst other roles… Absolutely loved her in Doctors.

“Rest in peace Anita. Thoughts go out to Anita’s friends and family at this difficult time.”

Anita also had roles in Doctors, playing Vivien March, Beryl’s Lot, The History of Mr. Polly and The Spoils of War.

In 2009, the star won the British Soap Award for Best Dramatic Performance after her Doctors character was involved in a rape storyline.

Anita married fellow actor Mark Wing-Davey in 2002. They had two children together.

According to reports, Anita was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010.

