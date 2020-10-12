Coronation Street star Andy Whyment has paid tribute to his son Tom on his 12th birthday.

The actor posted a photo of Tom to his Instagram.

He captioned the post: “Happy 12th birthday @tomwhyment this might be the last birthday where I’m taller than you, you’re growing that fast. Have a great day son.”

Friends and fans commented to wish Tom a happy birthday.

Andy’s Corrie co-star Alan Halsall wrote: “6th or 7th birthday he overtook me. Happy birthday Tom x.”

Andy plays Kirk in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

One fan wrote: “Happy birthday Tom. Hope you have a great day.”

A second commented: “Happy birthday, have a fun day.”

Andy also recently paid a birthday tribute to his daughter Hollie as she turned 10 last week!

Coronation Street: Andy Whyment’s singing talent

Last month, Andy left fans stunned with his brilliant singing voice when he shared a video of himself singing Acquiese by Oasis on a karaoke machine.

Kirk is quite the performer (Credit: ITV)

But whilst fans were shocked by Andy’s voice, his Corrie alter ego Kirk is a songwriter, who enjoys performing.

Kirk, who has a stage name of El Kirko, has sang in the Bistro and even went on a tour at one point.

Andy Whyment’s TikTok videos

During the coronavirus lockdown, Andy kept his Instagram and TikTok followers entertained by posting videos with his family.

View this post on Instagram A bit of funky town ❤️❤️❤️ xxx A post shared by Andy Whyment (@andywhy36) on Jun 6, 2020 at 7:55am PDT

The Whyment family would often take part in dance challenges.

But despite Andy being back at work and his children returning to school, they still appear to be creating videos together.

