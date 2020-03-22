Coronavirus: Andy Whyment reveals it's been a 'tough week' on the Coronation Street set

ITV's Coronation Street has been forced to undergo emergency rewrites over coronavirus, Andy Whyment has revealed.

The Kirk Sutherland actor said he had had a "tough week" of filming with the global pandemic affecting the show's output.

In a social media post celebrating the end of a week with a drink at home with his wife, Andy explained what was going on behind the scenes.

He wrote: "So ready for a drink tonight been a tough week at work with rewrites and changes with some cast members having to self isolate.

"I just want to say I'm so proud of everyone @coronationstreet the way people have mucked in this week has been incredible and shows how much love there is for the show.

"It's a mad situation we all find ourselves in but we'll get through this, stay safe everyone."

Georgia Taylor, who plays Toyah Battersby, agreed, replying: "Everyone has been incredible haven't they?

"I was saying to Mark tonight how I feel so lucky to work with such an outstanding team. And all done with such good grace and humour xxx."

The soap has slashed its weekly episodes to just three as it tries to ensure it will remain on air for as long as possible during the pandemic.

An ITV statement read: "The continued transmission of both soaps is a priority to all of us at ITV and to our audiences who enjoy the shows.

"Whilst carefully adhering to the latest advice from the government and Public Health England, our production teams are continuing to film episodes in Manchester and Leeds.

"With this change of transmission pattern it will ensure we have great new soap episodes coming to air every weekday night until at least the early summer.

"With effect from Monday 30 March Coronation Street and Emmerdale's scheduling pattern will be changing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Emmerdale will air Monday to Friday at 7pm and Coronation Street Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7.30pm."

