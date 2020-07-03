Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars the Flanagans' mum reveals huge move for family

Coronation Street and Emmerdale actors, the Flanagan siblings, are all set for a big house move after their mum, Rachel, revealed the lockdown project she's been working on.

Rachel posted a picture to Instagram admitting they were a bit "mad". But she thanked her husband Chris for supporting her dreams.

It turns out the family have purchased an old school to become their new home. And it sounds like it needs some work!

The Flanagan Family's new project

She shared a snap of the plaque on the outside wall of the property. She captioned it: "To my amazing husband Chris Flanagan who entertains my crazy dreams and where others might think we're mad (I mean who buys a house during a pandemic!), he just supports and makes anything possible.

"Here's to the next adventure and let the hard work begin." She accompanied it with two hashtags: 'We bought a school', and 'our new home'.

Wow, what a project!

Messages of "congratulations" to the family on their new move filled the post.

Emmerdale and Coronation Street stars the Flanagans go to the beach

Rachel is mum to Amelia, who plays April Windsor in Emmerdale, and twins William and Isabella. They play cousins Joseph Brown and Hope Stape in Coronation Street.

Earlier this month, she posted a gallery of pictures of her kids having a day out at the beach.

Amelia, Isabella and William are all currently off work and school and it looks like the three soap stars are making the most of their time together.

She captioned the post: "Ice cream's good for the soul."

Of course their adorable dog Daisy was with them too!

Returning to Emmerdale and Coronation Street

The soaps took a few months' break from filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Although both Emmerdale and Coronation Street are back in production, older cast members and children aren't going to be filming for a while.

Child actors can't return to work just yet (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on This Morning, soap guru Sharon Marshall said: "One of the things you're going to see across Corrie and Emmerdale is no children.

She added: "The reason why is of course you're going to need chaperones on set with children so the less people on set the better, we're trying to cut it right down.

"So there might be a lot of hide and seek going on."

