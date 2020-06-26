Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars the Flanagan siblings enjoy family day out at the beach

Coronation Street and Emmerdale actors, the Flanagan siblings, have enjoyed a family day out at the beach.

Amelia, Isabella and William are all currently off work and school and it looks like the three soap stars are making the most of their time together.

Their mum Rachel posted pictures to her Instagram of them all enjoying a day out at the beach.

She captioned the post: "Ice cream's good for the soul."

Her followers commented on the post.

One wrote: "Hope you had a good day."

A second commented: "Looks lovely x."

Returning to Emmerdale and Coronation Street

All three of the Flanagan siblings have a role on an ITV soap. Amelia plays April Windsor in Emmerdale.

Meanwhile twins Isabella and William play cousins Hope Stape and Joseph Brown in Coronation Street.

The soap stars have been off work and school for three months (Credit: ITV)

Both soaps took a few months' break from filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Emmerdale returned to filming a few weeks ago. But Coronation Street resumed production more recently.

Although the shows are now back in action, older cast members and children aren't going to be filming for a while.

Child actors can't return to work just yet (Credit: ITV)

Speaking on This Morning, soap guru Sharon Marshall said: "One of the things you're going to see across Corrie and Emmerdale is no children.

She added: "The reason why is of course you're going to need chaperones on set with children so the less people on set the better, we're trying to cut it right down.

"So there might be a lot of hide and seek going on."

Older cast members

Older cast members are also unable to return to work (Credit: ITV)

Older cast members also won't be returning to the soap for quite some time.

