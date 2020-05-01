Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars the Flanagan siblings dress up to clap for the NHS

Coronation Street and Emmerdale stars The Flanagan siblings have dressed up to clap for the NHS.

The three soap stars, Amelia, William and Isabella, dressed up as superheroes for the 8pm clap, which takes place every Thursday.

Their mum Rachel posted pictures of the children to her Instagram.

In the first picture, Isabella is dressed up in a superhero costume along with their dog, Daisy.

In the second snap, all three of the actors are standing outside their home. William is wearing a cardboard superhero costume which says "wash your hands" and "Virus Busters."

Amelia is holding up a sign that says: "Thank you NHS." Meanwhile Isabella is in her superhero outfit carrying Daisy, who is also wearing a superhero costume.

Rachel captioned the post: "We're running out of costumes! We dress up every week for our heros @nhsengland #clapbecausewecare #clapforourcarers #superheros #virusbusters."

Amelia is well-known for playing April in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

Friends and fans commented on the post.

One wrote: "Love it."

A second commented: "Ahh bless, so sweet. You're all so sweet."

A third said: "As a frontline medic, things like this make us smile. Thank you. Daisy dog looks so chilled."

Currently key workers, including NHS staff and carers, are putting their lives at risk every day in order to help others during the coronavirus pandemic.

The soaps have stopped filming (Credit: YouTube/Coronation Street)

Read More: Coronation Street and Emmerdale episodes almost run out, ITV boss admits

Due to the pandemic, the UK has gone into lockdown meaning UK soaps, including Emmerdale and Corrie, can no longer film.

The Flanagan siblings

The Flanagan siblings are well known for their roles in Emmerdale and Coronation Street.

Amelia plays Marlon Dingle's daughter, April Windsor, in Emmerdale. Meanwhile twins Isabella and William, plays cousins Hope Stape and Joseph Brown in Corrie.

All three of the siblings have roles in an ITV soap (Credit: ITV)

Read More: Sue Cleaver has been 'badgering' Ryan Thomas to return to Coronation Street

Whilst the kids are off work and off school, Rachel has been sharing updates on the children.

The three stars have been homeschooled and have been spending a lot of time together.

Other activities include going on walks with Daisy and baking.

How have have you been keeping your kids entertained in lockdown? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.