Coronation Street and Emmerdale fans fed up with soap police

Coronation Street and Emmerdale fans are getting fed up with how the ITV soaps are portraying the police force.

Both soap episodes last night centred around police dealings as Coronation Street saw Yasmeen Metcalfe arrested for assaulting husband Geoff, and in Emmerdale DI Malone attempt to arrest Cain and Billy after setting them up.

What happened with the police in Coronation Street?

After Friday's dramatic episode in which Yasmeen stabbed her husband Geoff following months of domestic abuse, Yasmeen called 999 and told them she had killed her husband.

Yasmeen said she'd killed her husband in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

As paramedics and police descended on the house, a clearly shocked Yasmeen struggled to talk coherently.

She was arrested and taken to the police station where Imran was waiting to represent her.

As DS Abney fired questions at her, it was clear Yasmeen was in shock and wasn't able to process what had happened.

DS Abney wasn't exactly sympathetic to Yasmeen (Credit: ITV)

After several attempts Imran managed to stop the questioning so he could consult with Yasmeen privately. He advised her to stop talking and trust him "otherwise you're finished."

Fans at home were furious with the way the police behaved, insisting they wouldn't have been so aggressive and also reminding that Yasmeen had been in touch with them herself under Clare's Law.

What happened with the police in Emmerdale?

Meanwhile over in Emmerdale, DI Malone had set Cain and Billy up for a bust.

He'd sent them out on a drugs job, only to swoop in and try to arrest them himself.

Malone's plan was foiled in Emmerdale (Credit: ITV)

But Cain had been one step ahead and the police didn't find anything in the car, meaning they were free to go.

Furious Malone blamed Will, assuming he tipped Cain and Billy off, before having him beaten up.

The Emmerdale corrupt cops just aren't hitting the mark, and fans watching both soaps quickly called out how the police were being portrayed.

What are fans saying?

Emmerdale and Corrie both doing an awful job of interpreting the police #Emmerdale #Corrie #CoronationStreet — Danny Lewis (@danny_lewis007) May 4, 2020

Dodgy coppers in #Emmerdale, bad/poor coppers in #CoronationStreet . Has someone at #ITV got it in for the police?! 😅 No wonder trust levels are low. Where’s AC12 when you need them! pic.twitter.com/BZ2nMtGzv2 — Hollie (@Hol_JT) May 4, 2020

I won’t be trusting cops any time soon! Seeing bent cops in #emmerdale and other soaps makes me not trust them!🙄 — charlotte (@CharlotteLane93) May 4, 2020

Well we have a whole bunch of bent coppers in #Emmerdale have we got a whole load of idiot coppers in #Corrie come on let’s see them figure out quickly what’s been going on, let’s see a positive outcome for once in soapland instead of the usual miscarriage of justice! — Tina (@tina3trees) May 4, 2020

Come on #Corrie, don’t ruin the Yasmeen storyline with unrealistic police! — Joe Mander (@BTPJoe) May 5, 2020

Me too, and a shocking portrayal of unrealistic police response to an obviously traumatised Yasmeen #Corrie #DomesticViolence https://t.co/GTdc2l0BL5 — Catherine Ladbrooke (@CathyLadbrooke) May 5, 2020

Corrie you should be ashamed about the way you have portrayed a domestic abuse victim being interviewed by the police. It is utter claptrap and will do nothing to persuade victims to come forward. People believe this stuff! #Corrie — Nicola Jackson (@NicolaJ66609325) May 4, 2020

What is wrong with soaps making every copper a nasty piece of work? #corrie INFURIATED me tonight. No female police woman would treat an obviously shook up and terrified woman like that who’d already requested Clare’s Law. Pathetic — KT Smith (@itsmeimkathy) May 4, 2020

Will the Coronation Street and Emmerdale police improve?

It's not set to get any better any time soon, either, as Yasmeen finds herself charged on Wednesday (May 6).

Next week, she attends her bail hearing, but with the evidence stacked against her, will she walk free?

Yasmeen faces court (Credit: ITV)

In the Dales, Harriet is about to find out what's been going on with Will, Malone, Cain and Billy.

Railing at Will for putting his family in danger, she shares harsh words leaving him devastated.

And when she confronts Malone, a past is revealed between them that we had no idea about.

Malone and Harriet have a past history (Credit: ITV)

Malone begs her not to grass him up, promising to leave everyone in the village alone, but will upstanding Harriet listen?

Does this mean the end of Malone?

Emmerdale is on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 7pm followed by Coronation Street at 7.30pm on ITV.

