Coronation Street and Emmerdale fans have slammed Super Soap Week, claiming the only decent thing is Abi Franklin in Corrie.

Last night (Monday, October 18) Emmerdale and Corrie kicked off Super Soap Week.

In Emmerdale Meena, Manpreet, David, Victoria, Charles, Andrea, Mack and Charity all set off to start the survival challenge.

The episode ended with David, Victoria, Charles and Manpreet on a rope bridge.

Charles and Manpreet fell off the bridge (Credit: ITV)

However the bridge ended up snapping and Charles and Manpreet fell into the water below, as David and Victoria hung to the broken bridge.

Meanwhile in Coronation Street, there was danger on the cobbles as the sinkhole in the Platts’ garden began to expand.

Dev, Aadi and Asha ended up getting into a car crash as Harvey escaped prison to go after Leanne.

In Coronation Street Abi went after Corey (Credit: ITV)

Back on the street, Abi had a plan to go after Corey with a gun. However when she went to his house, she found the police were there.

Later she tried to find Corey at the Horrornation Street event and managed to track him down, threatening to shoot him.

However fans weren’t impressed with how the week started, stating the only good thing is Abi.

Sorry #Corrie, but that was all far too OTT… You could have run the Corey/Abi storyline without throwing in the car crash and Harvey's revenge… Add in the unrealistic storm, and the sinkhole, and it's completely farcical… 🤣 — Liz (@TopGearBabe) October 18, 2021

I mean this whole things Halloween stuff is a bit naff but I hope Abi shoots cory’s head off… #corrie — … (@Legen_dary93) October 18, 2021

Chuffing love abi what a legend of a actress @sallycarman1 #corrie — tammy thompson (@tammytt19) October 18, 2021

Yes forgetting everything that happened the rain was the most unrealistic thing — stefan rockett (@stefanrocket) October 18, 2021

#corrie and #emmerdale scoring for the unlikeliest storylines this week — BornToBeA_Whovian!🇬🇧 (@emma1293) October 18, 2021

Coronation Street: What’s next for Abi?

Abi finds herself trapped in the sewer with Corey. The water is rising around them and they soon have a face off, but who has the gun? What will happen as Roy peers down the hole?

Abi finds herself trapped in the sewer with Corey

Can Roy save the day as there is a deluge of water in the sewer threatening to sweep away Abi and Corey?

The police have some questions for Roy, but will he tell the truth about what he saw?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

