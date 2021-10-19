Abi Meena Coronation Street Emmerdale
Coronation Street and Emmerdale: Abi Franklin is the only decent thing about Super Soap Week, say fans

It's Super Soap Week

By Charlotte Rodrigues
Updated:

Coronation Street and Emmerdale fans have slammed Super Soap Week, claiming the only decent thing is Abi Franklin in Corrie.

Last night (Monday, October 18) Emmerdale and Corrie kicked off Super Soap Week.

In Emmerdale Meena, Manpreet, David, Victoria, Charles, Andrea, Mack and Charity all set off to start the survival challenge.

The episode ended with David, Victoria, Charles and Manpreet on a rope bridge.

Charles and Manpreet fell off the bridge (Credit: ITV)

However the bridge ended up snapping and Charles and Manpreet fell into the water below, as David and Victoria hung to the broken bridge.

Meanwhile in Coronation Street, there was danger on the cobbles as the sinkhole in the Platts’ garden began to expand.

Dev, Aadi and Asha ended up getting into a car crash as Harvey escaped prison to go after Leanne.

In Coronation Street Abi went after Corey (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street: 5 Super Soap Week plot holes

Back on the street, Abi had a plan to go after Corey with a gun. However when she went to his house, she found the police were there.

Later she tried to find Corey at the Horrornation Street event and managed to track him down, threatening to shoot him.

However fans weren’t impressed with how the week started, stating the only good thing is Abi.

Coronation Street: What’s next for Abi?

Abi finds herself trapped in the sewer with Corey. The water is rising around them and they soon have a face off, but who has the gun? What will happen as Roy peers down the hole?

Abi finds herself trapped in the sewer with Corey

Read more: Coronation Street: Janes Danson ‘reveals’ Leanne dies as Harvey comes after revenge

Can Roy save the day as there is a deluge of water in the sewer threatening to sweep away Abi and Corey?

The police have some questions for Roy, but will he tell the truth about what he saw?

Want more spoilers from Coronation Street? Entertainment Daily has a dedicated Coronation Street spoilers section for you to get your fix before the latest episodes air.

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

