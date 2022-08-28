Coronation Street: All the crazy plots the soap forgot about

Coronation Street appears to have amnesia in a classic soap twist.

The characters of Weatherfield are forgetting things that happened just months ago in a bizarre series of events.

Here are some of the biggest storylines the soap appears to have forgotten about…

The Todd, Paul, Billy plot

Todd Grimshaw’s evil plan to destroy ex Billy Mayhew’s relationship with Paul Foreman was quite the feat.

It involved fake child abuse, a dodgy attack and a few gangsters – and it worked in destroying Billy and Paul.

Not that anyone would know it now – they’re all besties again and we can’t for the life of us work out how, or why.

Sean and Violet having a baby

Literal years went by without Sean Tully remembering he had a son but now you can’t get rid of him.

He fathered her with pal Violet a decade or so ago when she wanted a baby but her boyfriend was infertile.

Nine months later Dylan was born and Sean realised he wanted to be more than a donor – sending Violet fleeing.

Years later they reconnected and now Dylan lives with Sean in Eileen’s TARDIS.

Tim’s bigamist plot

With the endless sex talk – or lack thereof – between Sally and Tim lately, you’d think him being impotent was the worst thing to ever happen to them.

How quickly they forgot Tim being married to another woman before Sally – making him a stonking bigamist.

Not that it’s ever been mentioned since he paid off his wife for a quick divorce so he could remarry Sally.

You’d think it would come up now and again.

Shona’s brain injury

We’re no neurosurgeon but a stomach wound shouldn’t actually make someone lose their memory and become a completely different person ordinarily.

But that’s what happened to Shona when actress Julia Goulding needed to go on maternity leave.

Helpfully she’s pregnant again – so maybe bosses can have her shot again and she can go back to the Shona people actually like.

Emma killing Ted and going off with his grandson

It’s the age old story of boy meets girl and they live happily ever after in Australia.

Just cutting out the part where she killed his grandfather, covered up the crime, seduced them, and then decided to move across the world with him for a happy new life.

Meanwhile killer driver Faye has completely forgotten about her slaying and is banging on about the early menopause every two minutes.

Eh?

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

