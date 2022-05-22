Coronation Street star Alison King has reportedly split from fiancé David Stuckey.

The Carla Connor actress, 49, is said to have called time on her relationship with IT consultant David, 40, after four years together.

Coronation Street star Alison King has called off her engagement (Credit: Splash News)

Coronation Street star Alison King calls off engagement

The former couple announced their engagement in 2019.

They planned to tie the knot in Greece in May 2020.

However, they were forced to postpone their wedding just weeks before after the pandemic made it impossible to go ahead.

Now The Sun has claimed the pair have quietly split.

A source told the newspaper: “Alison and David have sadly decided to separate. They were very much in love for a long time but have ended up growing apart.

“They parted amicably and both wish each other the best in the future.”

The source added: “It’s obviously very sad for them both, but they knew they couldn’t continue on together. Both knew that it wasn’t right.”

Former Dream Team actress Alison met David through their mutual personal trainer.

They knew they couldn’t continue on together.

In 2019 they announced their engagement in a glitzy magazine photoshoot.

Alison revealed David proposed during a sunset cruise on their one-year anniversary.

Alison plays Carla Connor in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

She told how she bought him a Rolex watch as an engagement present as the pair threw themselves into organising their dream wedding.

She told OK!: “I had an inkling he was going to pop the ­question because he kept putting something on my finger and going. ‘Right, close your eyes and forget this ever happened’.

“I find wedding stuff a bit like work because I’ve got married so many times at work but this is for real and it’s exciting. I just want it to be really relaxing.”

Alison joined the long-running soap in 2006 as businesswoman Carla Connor.

She has tied the knot five times on-screen, most recently last year to Peter Barlow.

ED! has contacted representatives for comment.

