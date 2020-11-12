Coronation Street star Alison King has hinted there will be more trouble ahead for Carla after Peter’s relapse in next week’s episodes.

In the upcoming scenes, after a fight with Carla, Peter is attacked by a thug who steals his taxi. A passer-by calls the police and offers Peter a drink from his hip flask.

Peter takes a drink of Whiskey (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street viewers accuse the show of ‘casual racism’ during row between Sarah and Adam

Peter accepts and takes a swig of the drink. But fails to tell his girlfriend Carla about what happened.

Later, Peter lets slip to Abi about the whisky and she warns Carla that Peter needs help.

Coronation Street: Alison King hints trouble ahead for Carla

Now Alison King has spoke about the impact Peter’s behaviour has on his and Carla’s relationship.

As reported in Digital Spy, she said: “The fact that she didn’t know and that it is Abi who says she should talk to Peter, because there is a real reason to be worried, then she goes to talk to him and he is still denying, it is so hard to deal with.

Peter lets slip to Abi about the whisky (Credit: ITV)

“It is only because she sees something in him when he is talking to her and because she knows him so well that she realises Abi is right and something is going on. It is a double-edged sword because she feels pushed out but she knows she has to deal with it.”

Hinting at more trouble ahead for Carla, Alison said: “He reacts in typical Peter Barlow way and shuts her out again. But she also feels guilty as she knows she has taken her eye off the ball.

Alison King says Carla “feels guilty” (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronation Street’s Jane Danson praised by fans as Leanne breaks down in emotional

“She got involved with other people’s business when she got back rather than realising there was something going on with him and there was a reason for his behaviour.

Instead she is going into self-destruct mode again.

“She should have told him how she was feeling, but instead she is going into self-destruct mode again.”

Will Carla be able to help Peter with his addiction?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.