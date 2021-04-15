C0ronation Street fans have predicted Alina Pop will fall pregnant with Tyrone Dobb’s baby.

Recently Alina and Tyrone shared a kiss and he told his fiancé Fiz what happened.

Although Tyrone and Fiz tried to make things work, he admitted to her that he was in love with Alina.

He recently left Fiz and decided to move out of No.9.

In last night’s episode of the ITV soap (Wednesday, April 14) Tyrone told Alina that he was moving back in with Fiz in order to give their daughters some stability. However he told Alina that he loved her.

Soon Tyrone and Alina ended up sleeping together and fans are predicting she will fall pregnant with his child.

Christmas baby ! — marilyn 🍷 (@marilyn00940063) April 15, 2021

Ohh no, I hope Alina doesnt get pregnant. It’ll be a prem birth story at Christmas time 🙄#Corrie — Penny Irvine 💙🌹 (@Surfingspaniel) April 14, 2021

Bet Alina will get pregnant #Corrie — Alicia (@xxAlicia89) April 14, 2021

Literally said it to my mum 😂 — Katrina (@KatMarBax) April 14, 2021

Coronation Street: What’s next for Tyrone and Alina?

In next week’s scenes, Emma thinks Alina is seeing Lucas after seeing a pair of men’s jeans on the floor in their flat.

Soon Maria figures out that it can’t be Lucas that Alina is seeing and realises it’s Tyrone she’s sneaking around with. She tells Tyrone to come clean to Fiz or she’ll do it for him.

Later Tyrone tells Alina about Maria’s threat and Alina is pleased. When Emma reveals that Alina is now seeing Lucas, Fiz’s hopes are lifted.

Meanwhile, Tyrone plans to tell Fiz that he’s seeing Alina and they’re for keeps.

Soon Fiz gets a message confirming a hotel booking in Knutsford and quizzes Kevin about Tyrone’s intention, thinking Tyrone may want to try again.

But soon Tyrone returns from a breakdown to find Alina, Lucas and Fiz mid-showdown on the street.

Soon Fiz realises that Tyrone has chose Alina.

Coronation Street airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

