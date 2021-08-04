Coronation Street character Alina was left devastated after she was told she lost her baby in tonight’s episode (Wednesday, August 4).

In tonight’s scenes, Alina was in the hospital after the fire at the salon flat.

She assured Tyrone that she and the baby were okay. The couple decided they were going to call their baby Andre after Alina’s grandfather.

However as Alina packed up her bag, she began to experience pain and said she believed she was bleeding.

She was taken for another scan, however she and Tyrone were told the sad news that their baby’s heart had stopped beating and she was having a miscarriage.

Both Tyrone and Alina were devastated to learn that their baby had died, and Alina blamed herself, thinking she’s responsible for the fire, but what is next for the couple?

Later Evelyn and Hope clock Craig talking to the fire investigator and when Hope asks questions, Evelyn starts to get suspicious.

Evelyn suggests to Fiz that Hope knew more about the fire than she was letting on, but Fiz jumps to her daughter’s defence.

Meanwhile after returning home, Alina notices that if the fire had started in the cot, someone must have moved the candle.

Coronation Street Spoilers: What’s next for Tyrone and Alina?

Later this week Alina and Tyrone try to make sense of the fire. They are stunned to find out that an accelerant was used to start the fire and is being investigated as arson.

Realising her keys are gone, Alina says someone must have let themselves in.

Confused by how shaken Fiz is by the turn of events, Tyrone quizzes her about the missing keys.

Fiz later tells Hope they need to talk about the fire.

As Fiz and Tyrone try to work out how to deal with Hope, Alina tells Craig she thinks Fiz started the fire.

In next week’s scenes, Tyrone tells Evelyn that Hope and Fiz have gone to stay with Cilla.

However Fiz tells Tyrone that they’re at a B&B in Manchester but she has no real plan.

Meanwhile Alina tries to figure out who started the fire.

Fearing it could have been someone from the human trafficking case out for revenge, Alina and Tyrone move into No.9.

After Evelyn reveals to Tyrone she called Cilla and knows Fiz isn’t with her, he tells her everything.

When Alina hears from Chesney that Cilla is on holiday in Cornwall, she’s confused about Tyrone’s story.

She later sees Evelyn and Tyrone let Fiz and Hope into the house and she makes a decision…

Tyrone tells Alina the truth

As a tearful Fiz is helped into the police car, Alina approaches Tyrone. She reveals that she called the police, having discovered that Fiz was lying about her whereabouts.

Meanwhile Evelyn quizzes Hope about the fire and she’s deeply troubled by her lack of remorse.

Tyrone catches up with Alina in Victoria Garden and reveals the awful truth – it was Hope who started the fire.

