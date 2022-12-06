Coronation Street: Alina and her baby in bombshell return for Fiz and Tyrone’s Christmas wedding, fans predict

In Coronation Street, Alina Pop and Fiz and Tyrone’s wedding are two things that should not go together.

Tyrone and Fiz are set to get hitched on Christmas Day as Tyrone seeks to surprise Fiz by planning the wedding of her dreams.

But, will everything work out as planned?

Coronation Street fans are now predicting that a return of Alina Pop and her baby would suggest otherwise.

Tyrone is planning a surprise wedding

Fiz and Tyrone are having a Christmas wedding

Tyrone is going to secretly plan a Christmas Day wedding for him and Fiz.

This week, Tyrone will propose to Fiz, with Fiz wishing that they could just get married straight away.

With this, Tyrone gets an idea.

He secretly starts to plan a surprise Christmas Day wedding, arranging everything from the venue to dress.

Letting Hope and Ruby in on the secret, he tells them to stay quiet.

However, when he shows Abi and Kevin the dress that he’s chosen next week, things don’t go to plan.

Abi tells Tyrone that the dress is awful and that Fiz will never wear it.

With this, Beth offers to alter the dress.

In the factory, Gemma models the dress whilst Beth makes some adjustments.

Fiz turns up at the factory and finds the pair with the dress and starts asking questions.

Has Fiz rumbled her surprise?

Could Alina return?

Fans predict that Alina will return to ruin the wedding

Weddings never go smoothly in soap land.

Coronation Street fans don’t have much hope for this one as they predict a return of Tyrone’s ex, Alina – and their baby.

One fan predicted: “Apparently it’s Tyrone and Fiz’s wedding this Christmas time and I think Alina comes back with her and Tyrone’s baby in tow… imagine the twist there… I’ve not read that, it’s what I think could happen…”

Apparently it’s Tyrone and Fiz wedding this Christmas time and I think Alina comes back with her and Tyrone’s baby in tow.. imagine the twist there.. I’ve not read that it’s what I think could happen.. #Corrie @RuxPorojnicu — MIKE (@mikepriestley13) December 5, 2022

Hearing the prediction, other fans replied in favour of an Alina return.

One Corrie fan replied: “Oh, that would be awesome.”

Another soon wrote: “Could well be on to something there.”

Another person agreed: “I wouldn’t be surprised if that happened to be honest, they can’t have a wedding go ahead without some sort of drama and they always have something big happen around Christmas.”

Could Alina return to ruin Fiz and Tyrone’s big day?

Does Alina have a secret baby?

Coronation Street: Could Alina return with her baby?

Viewers will remember that Alina was pregnant with Tyrone’s baby.

However, Hope got jealous and set fire to the flat.

Soon after, Alina heartbreakingly suffered a miscarriage.

When Tyrone and Alina broke up, Alina left the street.

However, it looked as if she was pregnant.

Will she return on Christmas Day with a baby bombshell?

Imagine the drama!

