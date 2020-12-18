Coronation Street star Alexandra Mardell, who plays Emma Brooker, has shared off her new Christmas hair transformation.

The actress posted the picture of her new green and red hair to Instagram.

She captioned the post: “Christmas curls.”

Her followers and friends commented on the post to say how much they love her new look.

Angela Griffin, who plays Emma’s mum Fiona Middleton in Corrie, wrote: “Love it!”

One of her followers commented: “Absolutely love your hair, it looks amazing!”

A second said: “Love your hair. You’re a ray of sunshine.”

Alexandra showed off her new hair on Instagram (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “Wow, looks so cool!”

This isn’t the first time this year that Ali has changed up her hair colour.

Over Halloween, she dyed her curls orange. She has also dyed her hair blue, purple and the colours of the rainbow.

Coronation Street: Alexandra Mardell – a new storyline for Emma

Alexandra joined the Coronation Street cast in 2018. However her alter ego Emma hasn’t had much luck in love.

She arrived and had a brief fling with David Platt before moving on to Chesney Brown and Seb Franklin.

But Emma and Seb split up earlier this year.

However Corrie boss Iain MacLeod recently revealed a new man will light up Emma’s life.

Emma will get a new love interest in Coronation Street (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to The Sun, he said: “There’s what I think will be a really brilliant storyline for Emma but I can’t talk about it in a lot of detail without giving it away.

“There’s a massive new love story for Emma. Emma wants her Prince Charming and she’s going to get her wish, but it’s going to be a very interesting version of her wish.

“She’s going to get the man of her dreams.”

Coronation Street airs on Christmas Eve at 7.45pm and Christmas Day at 7pm on ITV.

