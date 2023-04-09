Coronation Street actor Alex Bain has reportedly split from his fiancée Mollie Lockwood. The Simon Barlow actor has called time on his relationship, reports claim.

The couple have been dating for two and a half years. An insider told The Sun: “They’re gutted the relationship didn’t work out, but they’re both so young it’s hard to make such a big commitment early on in their lives.

Alex Bain has played Simon Barlow in Coronation Street for years (Credit: ITV)

“Their mates have rallied around to support them and keep them busy. Simon is focused on the soap and getting stuck into storylines and his role.”

ED! has contacted reps for Alex for comment.

He has appeared on the soap for 15 years. Alex only announced the engagement six months ago. Speaking about the engagement last year he said: “I thought, ‘If I don’t do it now, I’ll keep getting more and more nervous. I was pretty certain she’d say, ‘Yes’, but I was still bricking it. I can’t spend my life with anyone else.

Coronation Street star Alex Bain ‘splits from fiancée’

“My parents married really young. They’ve always said to me that it seems like I’ve finally found someone I have a real connection with. My mum, especially, claims she knew Mollie was for me when she first met her.”

Meanwhile, Mollie added to OK!: “My parents are so happy for us. They’re really glad that I’m with Alex. And they couldn’t really say anything about us being too young, because my mum got engaged to my dad when she was only 17. So I’m already older than she was.”

Alex has a four-year-old daughter Lydia-Rose with ex girlfriend Levi Selby, 21. He previously opened up about his struggles with his mental health.

Alex Bain is known for playing Simon Barlow (Credit: ITV)

He said in 2021: “I have struggled with mental health. I’m open about it. I talk about it all the time — but I’ve been through some dark times, and I think if I didn’t stick at the job I’m in now, I would’ve been lost. Corrie has kept me going. My family has kept me going, and having a daughter as well, that keeps me going, so it gives me something to do.

Read more: Coronation Street legend’s daughter joining rival soap

“I’ve got a wonderful girlfriend, her name’s Molly, and she’s always been there for me, because she’s struggled as well, she’s a performer too.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.