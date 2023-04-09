Alex Bain looking serious, Simon in Coronation Street
Soaps

Coronation Street star Alex Bain ‘splits from fiancée months after announcing engagement’

The actor has reportedly called time on the relationship

By Sarah Smith
| Updated:

Coronation Street actor Alex Bain has reportedly split from his fiancée Mollie Lockwood. The Simon Barlow actor has called time on his relationship, reports claim.

The couple have been dating for two and a half years. An insider told The Sun: “They’re gutted the relationship didn’t work out, but they’re both so young it’s hard to make such a big commitment early on in their lives.

Coronation Street Simon Barlow looks upset after Natasha's death
Alex Bain has played Simon Barlow in Coronation Street for years (Credit: ITV)

“Their mates have rallied around to support them and keep them busy. Simon is focused on the soap and getting stuck into storylines and his role.”

ED! has contacted reps for Alex for comment.

He has appeared on the soap for 15 years. Alex only announced the engagement six months ago. Speaking about the engagement last year he said: “I thought, ‘If I don’t do it now, I’ll keep getting more and more nervous. I was pretty certain she’d say, ‘Yes’, but I was still bricking it. I can’t spend my life with anyone else.

Coronation Street - Simon Gets Taken Away By The Police

Coronation Street star Alex Bain ‘splits from fiancée’

“My parents married really young. They’ve always said to me that it seems like I’ve finally found someone I have a real connection with. My mum, especially, claims she knew Mollie was for me when she first met her.”

Meanwhile, Mollie added to OK!: “My parents are so happy for us. They’re really glad that I’m with Alex. And they couldn’t really say anything about us being too young, because my mum got engaged to my dad when she was only 17. So I’m already older than she was.”

Alex has a four-year-old daughter Lydia-Rose with ex girlfriend Levi Selby, 21. He previously opened up about his struggles with his mental health.

Alex Bain on Coronation Street playing Simon Barlow
Alex Bain is known for playing Simon Barlow (Credit: ITV)

He said in 2021: “I have struggled with mental health. I’m open about it. I talk about it all the time — but I’ve been through some dark times, and I think if I didn’t stick at the job I’m in now, I would’ve been lost. Corrie has kept me going. My family has kept me going, and having a daughter as well, that keeps me going, so it gives me something to do.

Read more: Coronation Street legend’s daughter joining rival soap

“I’ve got a wonderful girlfriend, her name’s Molly, and she’s always been there for me, because she’s struggled as well, she’s a performer too.”

Coronation Street usually airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8pm on ITV.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.

Related Topics

Alex Bain Coronation Street

Trending Articles

Prince Louis and Kate at Easter Sunday church service
Prince Louis makes Easter Sunday church debut as he joins William, Kate, George and Charlotte
Alison Hammond/Vanessa Feltz
Alison Hammond sparks backlash in fierce online row after This Morning comment
Kate and Gerry McCann looking sombre in blue jumpers
Kate and Gerry McCann’s rep issues statement as ‘I am Madeleine McCann’ girl Julia shares DNA results
Jamie Oliver on This Morning and smiling at event with wife Jools
Jamie Oliver and wife Jools announce huge wedding news: ‘A joyful moment to share with you all’
Prince George looks happy at football game, Prince William in shirt and tie
Prince William and Prince George leave fans gushing over the same thing as they watch football game
Neil Jones, Janette Manrara and Gorka Marquez smiling on Strictly
All of the Strictly Come Dancing babies coming this year