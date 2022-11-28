Coronation Street: Alex Bain looks unrecognisable on date night with fiancée Mollie

Alex Bain, who plays Simon in Coronation Street, looks unrecognisable while out on date night with new fiancée Mollie Lockwood.

In the pic, Alex boasts a moustache and beard, completing his all-grown up look.

Alex has played Simon Barlow on Coronation Street since 2008.

However, he looks totally different as he enters his early twenties.

Alex Bain on Coronation Street playing Simon Barlow (Credit: ITV)

Coronation Street: Alex Bain looks unrecognisable on date night

Posting on his personal Instagram account, Alex shared a pic of his date night with Mollie.

The picture showed Alex sitting with a delicious-looking meal at a fancy restaurant.

In the photo, shared to Alex’s Instagram stories, Alex looked almost unrecognisable with a moustache and five o’clock stubble across his jawline.

(Credit: Instagram @alexbainofficial)

Who is Alex Bain’s fiancée, Mollie Lockwood?

Alex, 20, revealed in October that he was engaged to his girlfriend, Mollie.

He said that they had actually become engaged in October of 2021, but decided to keep it under wraps.

Alex and Mollie met in 2019, when she was auditioning for a performing arts college in the North West.

Speaking to OK!, Alex described the moment he proposed to Mollie: “We’d been on a romantic night out in Chester for our two- year anniversary, on October 4 last year.

“We had a lovely meal, then we went back to our hotel, took a couple of bottles of bubbly up to our room and watched the sunset from our balcony.

“That’s when I asked her. I thought, ‘If I don’t do it now, I’ll keep getting more and more nervous!’ I was pretty certain she’d say yes, but I was still bricking it.”

Alex, who has a daughter from a previous relationship, revealed that he and Mollie wanted to be married before they had any other children.

Simon is the son of Peter Barlow (Credit: ITV)

Alex as Coronation Street’s Simon Barlow

The actor joined Coronation Street in 2008, as Peter Barlow’s son, Simon.

He came to live with Peter after the death of his mother.

Key storylines have included the custody battle for Simon between Peter and Leanne (and another with his maternal grandpa), and his dealing drugs for Harvey Gaskell.

Another storyline saw him grow abusive and violent towards step mum Leanne.

Alex has won a British Soap Award for this role twice, netting the trophy for Best Young Soap Performance in 2011 and 2012.

